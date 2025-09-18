NEPA Invites Persons to Take Part in International Coastal Cleanup Day

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) invites the public to take part in International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025, a worldwide effort dedicated to protecting the oceans and coastlines.

This year, cleanups will take place at the Palisadoes Shipwreck in Port Royal on Saturday, September 20, 2025, and at Half Moon Bay Beach in Hellshire, St. Catherine, on Sunday, September 21, 2025, lasting from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Recognised as the largest global volunteer effort to combat ocean pollution, International Coastal Cleanup Day provides a hands-on opportunity to remove debris and litter from Jamaica’s shores.

By participating, volunteers help protect marine ecosystems while promoting environmental awareness and stewardship.

Interested individuals and groups can register by emailing eboniqueblair@nepa.gov.jm or calling (876) 754-7540 Ext. 3118.

Participants are encouraged to wear light-coloured clothing, a hat, sunscreen, and closed-toe shoes, and to stay hydrated.

NEPA extends its sincere thanks to the 2025 sponsors and partners, including the Development Bank of Jamaica, Appliance Traders Limited (ATL), PriceSmart, The Best Dressed Chicken, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), RUBiS, TotalEnergies, the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), GraceKennedy Group, and the Building a Greater Jamaica Foundation.

Through initiatives like International Coastal Cleanup Day, NEPA reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection, sustainable development, and preserving Jamaica’s natural resources for generations to come.