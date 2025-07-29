NEPA Commits to Public Engagement and Enforcement for Final Phase of Single-Use Plastic Ban

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reaffirming its commitment to enforcement and public engagement as Jamaica enters the final phase of its national single-use plastic ban, which became effective in July 2025.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Director for Environmental Management and Conservation at NEPA, Anthony McKenzie, provided an update on the Agency’s enforcement record, shared evidence of the ban’s success, and urged businesses and the public to fully transition to environmentally friendly alternatives.

He noted that NEPA has “overseen the phased prohibition of single-use plastics and has been a vocal advocate since its introduction in January 2019, backing government measures targeting single-use plastic bags, straws, polystyrene food containers and plastic food packaging”.

The restrictions target plastic bags up to 24×24 inches, commonly known as scandal bags, plastic straws (including those attached to juice boxes), and expanded polystyrene containers used in food service.

Mr. McKenzie highlighted NEPA’s ongoing efforts to collaborate with stakeholders.

“From the onset, NEPA promoted dialogue with manufacturers, in collaboration with our parent Ministry, the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, as well as engagement with the public, emphasising time-bound action plans alongside education campaigns to raise awareness and shape alternatives,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie further acknowledged that enforcement has been a critical pillar of the Agency’s approach.

“Convictions began in early 2020, and by mid-year, at least 37 entities had been charged. By the end of 2024, 52 entities were prosecuted, including a number in St. Thomas, in particular,” he reported.

According to NEPA’s internal data, the ban is delivering measurable results, the Director continued, citing a 2023 study that revealed “banned plastics comprised only 0.03 per cent of waste at our disposal facilities, a clear sign that the ban is working”.

Despite these gains, the Agency continues to combat illegal imports and local production of banned scandal bags. Investigations remain active, and NEPA has increased penalties under the

Natural Resources Conservation Authority Act, replacing a previous maximum of $100,000 with new fines of $5 million for individuals and $10 million for companies.

“I would like to encourage the public and companies who are involved in using, in commercial quantities, these banned items, that if prosecuted, you can face fines of $5 million to $10 million,” he warned.

Mr. McKenzie explained that NEPA is currently issuing warning notices to give establishments the opportunity to voluntarily remove banned plastics from their shelves. “Subsequently, we’ll be proceeding with prosecution,” he added.

As Jamaica moves forward with Phase Four, which targets plastic food containers, microbeads, and microplastics in personal-care products, NEPA remains committed to guiding the transition.

“In terms of food containers, the biggest challenge we face is where we have consumers telling us that some of the plastic containers are not single-use,” Mr. McKenzie said.

“Regardless of this, these containers are classified as single-use and are banned,” he emphasised.

He stressed that viable, biodegradable options already exist. “We have the perfect alternative, and so consumers, retailers, and suppliers should be using the paper-based cardboard alternative, which is a biodegradable product,” he urged.

Mr. McKenzie also hinted that a national sensitisation campaign is being planned to assist businesses and the public in understanding and complying with the new requirements under the expanded ban.