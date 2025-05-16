NEPA and NCU Collaborate on Environmental Research, Natural Resource Management

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and Northern Caribbean University (NCU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deepen collaboration on environmental research, natural resource management, and sustainable development across Jamaica.

The agreement brings together academic and technical expertise to tackle challenges related to biodiversity, land use planning, pollution, and ecological conservation through joint research, data exchange, training, and public education initiatives.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Thursday (May 15) at NEPA’s Caledonia Avenue office in Kingston, Director of Planning, Projects, Monitoring, Evaluation and Research at NEPA, Ainsworth Carroll, said the MOU represents a serious commitment.

“Today, we are not here just to sign a document but to solidify our shared commitment to advancing environmental and planning research,” he noted.

“It reflects our joint resolve to address the challenges facing our natural and built environments, ensuring a healthier and more resilient country,” he noted.

NEPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Leonard Francis, emphasised the shared values and transformative potential of the collaboration.

“This partnership brings together academic excellence and practical expertise in creating a unique platform for meaningful, impactful… co-created solutions,” he said.

He called on both institutions to make the agreement one “full of action and results and shared successes”.

President of the NCU, Dr. Lincoln Edwards, for his part, said the University is looking “to get things moving immediately”.

He noted that the NCU will be involved in NEPA-led projects such as the draft master plan for the town of Mandeville, the development order for St. Elizabeth, and the establishment of a gene bank for endemic plants in Clarendon.

Dr. Edwards noted that “Jamaica land we love is a valuable treasure to each and all of us” and the institutions intend to work collaboratively “to make it the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business.”

Deputy Chairman, Natural Resources Conservation Authority (NRCA)/Town and Country Planning Authority (TCPA), Christopher Whyms-Stone, praised the partnership.

“Stewardship of the environment… is really everybody’s responsibility. Signing documents and memorandums of understanding with esteemed universities such as this one goes a long way because we can’t do it all, and we have to have partners,” he said.

The MOU outlines specific areas of cooperation, including management of natural resources, ecosystems and protected areas; land-use planning; ecosystem classification and profiling; environmental models and simulations; policy and action plan development; ecological assessments; pollution assessment; hazard mapping; Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and data management.

The MOU outlines joint initiatives, including collaborative research, data sharing, technical training, staff development, and public education programmes.

It aims to deepen collaboration in key areas such as natural resource management, biodiversity conservation, environmental research, spatial planning, and sustainable development.

It is expected to enhance innovation, inform data-driven policy, and empower a new generation of environmental stewards dedicated to the sustainable management of Jamaica’s natural and built environments.