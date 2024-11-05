NEOC Plays Crucial Role in Emergency Response

The National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) continues to play a crucial role in mobilising resources, ensuring effective communication and maintaining readiness during a crisis or disaster.

Acting Director General, Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Richard Thompson, told JIS News that the NEOC was activated on Monday (November 4) at Level Three, its highest tier, in response to Tropical Storm Rafael.

This follows recommendations from the National Disaster Coordinator, ODPEM, with final approval from the Prime Minister.

Tropical Storm Rafael is moving away from Jamaica’s west coast.

This resulted in the tropical storm warning being discontinued as at 12:00 noon on Tuesday (November 5).

A flash flood warning is now in effect for southern parishes and a flash flood watch for the rest of the country until 5:00 p.m. today.

Mr. Thompson informed that the NEOC has three activation levels.

He explained that Level One is the monitoring phase, where the designated entity, for example the Meteorological Service of Jamaica during hydrometeorological events, and ODPEM are engaged.

Levels Two and Three represent full activation, which entails bringing in additional agencies to respond comprehensively to significant emergencies.

“So you can have full activation at Level Two for a health emergency or any other emergency that you might not need to pull in everybody. But when it comes to weather events, especially storm events, you go to Level Three, which includes everybody, all the players in the National Disaster Framework,” Mr. Thompson outlined.

Among the entities involved are the Ministry of Health and Wellness; National Works Agency (NWA); Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB); Jamaica Defence Force (JDF); Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF); National Water Commission (NWC); telecommunications providers – Digicel and Flow; Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), and non-governmental organisations, such as the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Food for the Poor.

“Level Three activation is to ensure that we are leaving no stone unturned, and we have everybody at the table to mount a response,” Mr. Thompson informed.

He further emphasised that the NEOC is the focal point of coordination for the operation.

“It is the nerve centre for your activation activities. So, it ensures that there is command and control where the decisions are made in that space, and that not everybody is in their own local space making decisions and then you have confusion,” the Acting Director General indicated.

“Once the NEOC is activated, the satellite Emergency Operation Centres are also activated… to feed information into the NEOC, because information moves both ways –top down and bottom up – for an emergency response,” Mr. Thompson added.

While the full activation in relation to Tropical Storm Rafael is initially expected to last up to three days, the exact duration will be assessed based on the system’s path and impact.

The NEOC remains flexible, with adjustments to be made in real time to best protect lives and property.

It advises all residents to remain informed via official updates, and to take necessary precautions as directed by the authorities.