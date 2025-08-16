Negril Post Office Update: Partial Postal Services to be Restored

The Post and Telecommunications Department (PTD) wishes to update the public on ongoing efforts to restore full postal services to Negril, Westmoreland, following the temporary relocation of operations to the Little London and Sheffield Post Offices on July 23, 2024. The closure of the Negril Post Office was necessitated by urgent health and safety concerns arising from the building’s long-term deterioration, a matter under review for several years.

“We recognise the inconvenience the relocation has caused and remain committed to restoring services in a way that safeguards the well-being of staff and customers,” said Mrs. Saunders-Hammond, Senior Director, Corporate Services. “We have listened to the concerns of residents and worked with our partners to put an interim measure in place while long-term solutions advance.”

In partnership with the Negril Police, community representatives, and other key stakeholders, the PTD will commence a phased restoration of services in Negril effective Friday, August 15, 2025. Services will be available two days per week — Mondays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — at the Negril Police Station. The first phase, starting Friday, August 15, will provide PATH and pension disbursement services, with traditional postal offerings such as Registered Mail, Ordinary Mail, and commercial services (including ZIP Mail deliveries) introduced the following week. Once the requisite approval is received from the National Land Agency (NLA) to operate from the Negril Marine Park location, the Department will revert to its standard operating hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

This interim measure at the Negril Police Station will run in parallel with ongoing efforts to secure a temporary relocation site at the Negril Marine Park Headquarters, pending the necessary statutory and property-related approvals. In addition, arrangements are being finalized for a Postman to provide delivery services to the Negril community twice per week. The Department remains committed to securing all requisite approvals from the relevant authorities to commence renovation works on the original Negril Post Office building.

The PTD thanks the Negril community for its patience and continued engagement. Updates will be shared regularly through official channels as each phase of the service restoration is implemented.

Contact:

Post and Telecommunications Department

6-10 South Camp Road

CSO, Kingston

Publicrelations@jamaicapost.gov.jm

876-829-5779