Negril Post Office Moves to Negril Marine Park

The Post and Telecommunications Department (PTD) is pleased to announce that approval was granted for the Negril Post Office to be temporarily relocated to the Negril Marine Park Facility, Norman Manley Boulevard, Negril, Westmoreland.

The initial closure of the Negril Post Office was necessitated by urgent health and safety concerns arising from long-term deterioration of the building.

Therefore, the interim restoration of the postal service on the grounds of the Negril Police Station will come to an end on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

On Friday, September 12, 2025, Postal services will commence at the Marine Park location, Negril. Opening hours will be Mondays to Fridays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The Post Office will offer traditional services such as Ordinary and Registered Mail services. Customers will also be able to encash pension vouchers and collect PATH cheques. Other services, including Zip Mail, Fast

Track, Klick N’ Ship and Bill Express, will become available on a phased basis. Additionally, the current postal courier delivery service will continue.

The Post and Telecommunications Department thanks the Negril community for its patience and wishes to assure the public of our commitment to providing consistent service.