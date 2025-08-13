Negril Post Office Customers Advised to Access Services at Sheffield and Little London Post Offices

Customers of the Negril Post Office are being advised that they can now access services at the Sheffield and Little London Post Offices in Westmoreland.

The Post and Telecommunications Department (Jamaica Post) had to transfer the services of the Negril Post Office to these locations.

Services being provided at the Little London Post Office include pension disbursements, registered mail, zip mail, fast-track service, bill payment, and purchase of souvenir items. Walk-in customers can access some postal services at the location as well.

Services being provided at the Sheffield Post Office include the payment of PATH benefits.

The private letter box service is not being offered at this time at either location.

However, a priority service is being provided for persons who own a private letter box at the Negril Post Office.

Both the Little London and Sheffield Post Offices continue to provide their regular registered mail and general walk-in customer services.

Senior Director, Corporate Services, Post and Telecommunications Department, Carol Saunders-Hammond, told JIS News these post offices are conducting services on behalf of the Negril Post

Office in the interim as it undertakes restoration works at the facility.

“We are offering postal services from the Little London and Sheffield Post Offices. However, some services are offered more at the Little London Post Office than at Sheffield, mainly the PATH programme. The benefits are offered at Sheffield but everything else is offered at Little London Post Office,” she outlined.

Mrs. Saunders-Hammond said there are two other viable options being considered to provide postal services on behalf of the Negril Post Office. These are at the Negril Police Station, and space has been identified in the Marine Park Building in the parish. However, this space would have to be rehabilitated.

“We do intend to offer the [full] suite of services at whichever of the two options that we are most advanced with. By the end of the week, the public will be made aware of what the decision is and where the services will be offered,” she disclosed.

Customers who are predominantly from the Negril District would, therefore, no longer have to go to the Little London Post Office or the Sheffield Post Office to access postal services.

The Senior Director said the Department acknowledges that this arrangement may cause hardship for many clients, particularly the elderly, small business operators, and individuals without easy access to transportation.

While much of the delay lies in legal and administrative procedures outside the Department’s control, she said the Post and Telecommunications Department remains fully engaged with its valued customers and continues to work to provide postal services to clients in the affected area.

“We do understand the displacement that it has caused, and we want to restore full service as they are accustomed to at the Negril Post Office. I would like our customers to know that we do have an interest in serving them, we want to retore the service as soon as possible [and]we are doing our best to make that possible,” she said.