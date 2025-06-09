Negril Paediatric Orthotic Clinic Renamed In Honour of Founder

The Negril Paediatric Orthotic Clinic has been rebranded as the Elaine Allen-Bradley Paediatric Orthotic Foundation Clinic, to pay tribute to its distinguished founder.

Mrs. Allen-Bradley is a retired nurse, formerly based in the United Kingdom, who has collaborated with the Riu Hotel to provide essential orthotic services at no cost to underprivileged children.

In addition to the renaming, a new physiotherapy unit was also opened at the facility.

The clinic, which has been rendering services since 2010, is funded by the hotel. Additionally, partnerships have been established with orthotists and physical therapists from abroad.

The facility offers services to children with cerebral palsy, clubfoot, spina bifida and other physical challenges.

At the renaming ceremony, held on June 3 at the clinic, located on the grounds of the Negril Health Centre in Westmoreland, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, lauded Mrs. Allen-Bradley for her exemplary contributions to the facility.

“She has been here for 16 years and has been doing amazing work. Well over 400 kids have benefited from her efforts, and as of now, approximately 300 are, in fact, benefiting and that deserves a round of applause to you and to your team and the team from Riu,” Dr. Tufton said.

“It’s an important initiative. In fact, I believe there may only be one other of this kind of service being offered on the island. Not that private citizens can’t go and secure the service, but when it comes to having access without paying, because you can’t afford it primarily, this is the facility that is the standard which Jamaica and the Caribbean should adopt and emulate,” the Minister added.

For her part, Mrs. Allen-Bradley said that the clinic and physiotherapy unit will provide vital care and support, helping children with physical challenges overcome and thrive.

“To the children and families who will benefit from this clinic, we see you, we hear you, and we’re here for you. Our team will provide compassionate care, empowering you to reach your full potential. Thank you all for joining us to celebrate this remarkable milestone,” Mrs. Allen-Bradley said.

“Your presence honours the spirit of collaboration and compassion that has made this clinic possible. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of Jamaica’s underserved children. May this clinic and physiotherapy unit be a beacon of hope and healing for years to come,” she added.

Mrs. Allen-Bradley also thanked Riu Hotel, volunteers and other stakeholders that make the running of the clinic possible.

Corporate Social Responsibility Manager for Riu, Crisina Campbell, said that the facility “is a shining example of what happens when business and humanity align”.

“Elaine Allen-Bradley’s passion became our purpose and we are honoured to walk this path with her, knowing that children’s lives are forever changed,” she said.