Nearly 8,000 Jamaicans Secure Jobs Through Overseas Employment Programme Since January

Nearly 8,000 Jamaicans have, so far, travelled for jobs under the Overseas Employment Programme since the start of 2025.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., made the disclosure while addressing the latest group departing the island to take up employment opportunities in Canada under the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme.

The departure ceremony was held Tuesday (July 15) at the Ministry’s Overseas Employment Centre on East Street in downtown Kingston.

“Several of those persons are returning [to Canada]… almost 90 per cent that are returning… 10 per cent [are] new, and many [are] going back to the same farms because they have done a stellar job and they have been requested,” he said.

“We had 103 workers off to the airport this morning and yesterday we had a group of 58 workers departing to British Columbia, and 54 workers earlier in the morning departing to the United States (US).

‘We have, now, 209 of you ready to go off tomorrow, and [for] 51 of the 209, it will be the first time that you’re travelling. Of that 51, I believe we have four females who are travelling for the first time,” the Minister added.

Mr Charles noted that the Ministry is working to expand opportunities for women to participate in the overseas employment programme, adding that most of the female participants are currently securing placements in the hospitality sector in the United States.

“So go out and get your certification, get your experience, so we can try and get you an opportunity. But for now, we are grateful that we are expanding opportunities in agriculture for men and also our women,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Charles informed that he will soon meet with liaison officers to ensure they are conducting more farm visits and making themselves more accessible to workers.

“Farm workers, we are paying for a service to protect you, to make sure you have people in Canada and in the US to help you. The liaison officers are there to make sure that you have someone to lean on, to call [and that] you have an office there to make sure that your interest is served. Make sure you use it to your best benefit. Do not sit down and say to yourself, ‘I can’t get in touch with them’. If that is happening, you must let your Minister know,” he stated.

“They should be available to you, and there should be no hesitation on your part in reaching out if you encounter any difficulties or if you need any assistance. The Government of Jamaica has put in place this service to help our farm workers,” he added.

For his part, Minister of State in the Ministry, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, reminded the workers that they are brand ambassadors for Jamaica.

“This requires… you to be in right frame of mind all the time. When you interact, not just with your co-workers and not just with the employers, [but] the persons you meet ordinarily throughout the day, you always have to remember that you are first a Jamaican… you have to give a good impression,” he stated.