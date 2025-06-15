NCSC Chair Urges Action to Protect Jamaica’s Seniors From Abuse

Chair of the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), Dr. Julian McKoy-Davis, has underscored the urgent need for proactive measures to safeguard older adults and combat elder abuse in Jamaica.

She was speaking during an Elder Abuse Awareness Seminar held in observance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, commemorated annually on June 15.

The seminar, which served as a platform to promote greater understanding of elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation, was held at Stella Maris Catholic Church in St. Andrew on Friday (June 13) under the theme: ‘Grow the Conversation – Recognise the Signs, Reduce the Risks’.

Dr. McKoy-Davis emphasised that Jamaica’s older adult population—aged 60 and above—is the fastest-growing demographic, currently making up approximately 13 percent of the populace.

This classification means Jamaica now has an aging population, bringing with it several challenges—including a rise in cases of elder abuse.

Dr. Mckoy-Davis explained that elder abuse may involve a single act, repeated acts or neglect—causing harm to individuals aged 60 and older, typically within relationships where trust is expected.

“Over the last five years, between 2019 and 2024, we received 134 reports of elder abuse in this country. [But] I honestly believe that this is not a true reflection of the reality, because there are many older adults who would never report a situation of abuse in their family,” the NCSC Chair stated.

She noted that the three most frequently reported forms of elder abuse are financial exploitation (32 percent), neglect and abandonment (29 percent), and physical abuse (19 percent).

Dr. McKoy-Davis reported that 57 percent of elder abuse cases involved family members as perpetrators, while 31 percent were attributed to caregivers.

She outlined several factors that heighten the vulnerability of elderly individuals to abuse.

“Poverty is a serious issue that puts persons at risk of being dependent on others; and becoming dependent puts you at risk because you are technically at their mercies. This is not going to happen in every case, but it sometimes happens,” she said.

“But… it does not mean that it’s only poor people that face abuse. Some rich people face abuse as well, and we need to be mindful of those because those sometimes go under the [radar] and we [may] not [be] as mindful that persons who are wealthy are actually at risk as well of being abused, of being exploited, of being taken advantage of,” Dr. Mckoy-Davis emphasised.

Other factors include cognitive impairment, especially those with illnesses such as dementia, and a lack of social connections.

The NCSC Chair noted that certain warning signs can indicate when an elderly person is experiencing abuse.

“If somebody is becoming withdrawn, for example, if they are depressed, if they are expressing signs of anxiety, if there’s a change in their behaviour… quietness, or they display a level of fear, for example, when they are around specific persons… if they are dehydrated… these are signs of the different types of abuse,” she highlighted.

Dr. Mckoy-Davis urged Jamaicans not to turn a blind eye to cases of elder abuse in their communities.

“We all have a responsibility to address the situation of elder abuse in our country. Be aware of the older adults around you. When you do not see them for a while, you need to check [on them]… ask somebody how they are doing,” she underscored.

Meanwhile, the NCSC Chair encourages older adults to put in place a care plan in the event they become incapacitated.

“Discuss that care plan before it is needed. So do not wait until you’re sick and something happens that you need to develop a care plan. Have the discussion… ‘In the event that something were to happen to me and I’m not able to take care of myself, this is what I want you to do’. Have that discussion so that your family members… and your friends are aware of what is happening,” she maintained.

Dr. Mckoy-Davis also encourages seniors to take care of their health, noting that poor health often leads to vulnerability.

“[The] persons who are abused, it’s very often persons who are vulnerable, persons who are frail or persons who are isolated. So let us maintain good health as much as possible. Your mental health is also very critical, and you want to nurture positive mental health,” she said.

In her remarks, Executive Director of the NCSC, Cassandra Morrison, reaffirmed the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s commitment—alongside its stakeholders—to advocate for and supporting older persons, while working toward the vision outlined in the National Policy for Senior Citizens.

“Senior citizens will live and participate actively in a society that guarantees their rights, promotes their responsibilities, recognises their capabilities and contributions, and facilitates their enjoyment of a life of fulfilment, health, and security,” Ms. Morrison stated.