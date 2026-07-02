NCRA Urges Consumers to Check Verification Stickers on Fuel Pumps and Measuring Devices

Consumers are encouraged to check for the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA) verification stickers on fuel pumps and measuring devices to ensure they receive accurate quantities of the products they purchase.

Speaking during a World Accreditation Day 2026 webinar, hosted by JANAAC Global Accreditation and the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NCRA, Tracey-Ann Elliott, explained that the Authority’s accredited inspection programme assures the accuracy and fairness of fuel dispensers, supermarket scales, and other measuring instruments used in trade.

“Accreditation is really about trust… and while consumers often do not see inspectors at work, they experience the benefits every single day,” Mrs. Elliott disclosed.

As part of its core operations, the NCRA verifies fuel dispensers, weighing instruments, and other trade measuring devices to ensure consumers can trust that they receive the quantities they pay for.

Mrs. Elliott noted that the Authority issues an orange verification sticker, indicating that an inspection has been completed and specifying the period for which the verification remains valid.

She further explained that the NCRA’s accredited inspections promote fair competition by ensuring businesses use accurate measuring equipment and comply with internationally accepted inspection standards.

Beyond fuel stations and supermarkets, Mrs. Elliott noted that the NCRA’s inspection programme extends to a wide range of products, including imported goods, food items, petroleum products, and propane cylinders.

She added that while inspectors continue to identify issues such as labelling deficiencies, products failing to meet compulsory standards, and inadequate traceability information, businesses have become increasingly compliant as awareness of regulatory requirements grows.

“Our approach is not enforcement for enforcement’s sake. We seek first to ensure that consumers are protected while helping businesses understand what is required to become compliant,” she explained.

The Interim CEO underscored the role of accreditation in driving Jamaica’s export growth, noting that internationally accredited inspection systems give overseas buyers and regulators confidence that Jamaican products are assessed against internationally recognised standards.

Observed under the theme ‘Innovation, Trust and Sustainability: The Power of Accreditation’, World Accreditation Day 2026 underscored the role of accreditation in advancing consumer protection, facilitating trade, and strengthening confidence in products and services.