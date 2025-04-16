NCMC Celebrates Child Month with Slate of Activities

The National Child Month Committee (NCMC) has unveiled a slate of activities to mark Child Month in May, focused on celebrating the achievements of children and promoting their rights and well-being.

Under the theme ‘Act Now: Stand Against Child Abuse and Exploitation’, the slate of events, which will extend into November, was launched on April 10 at GraceKennedy Limited in downtown Kingston.

“This is a time to celebrate the resilience and brilliance of our children. It’s also a time to surround them with support, whether through a kind word, a protective action or simply showing up,” said Chairperson of the NCMC, Nicole Patrick-Shaw, at the launch.

The celebration kicks off with a national church service on Saturday, May 3 at Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Mandeville, Manchester.

This will be followed by National Children’s Day on May 16, and citizens are encouraged to show their support by wearing sunshine yellow on the day.

Jamaicans are invited to pray for the nation’s children at the National Day of Prayer on Wednesday, May 28, and on Friday, May 30, the NCMC will distribute care packages to vulnerable families.

The slate of activities continues into November with the Youth Academic Achievement Awards and Youth Forum, honouring students who have overcome obstacles to excel.

Mrs. Patrick-Shaw is encouraging Jamaicans to support the NCMC activities and others organised by various entities and organisations during Child Month.

“If you can’t join our activities, create your own. Host a reading circle, check in on a child, support a family,” she suggested.

Child Month involves partnership from the Ministry of Education, Skills and Youth, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), and several non-governmental organisations and community groups.

The lead sponsors are GraceKennedy and National Baking Company Limited.

During the launch, KFC donated $1 million to support the work of the NCMC.

The sponsorship includes $500,000 in cash and $500,000 for provision of care packages.