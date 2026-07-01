NCDA Westmoreland Urges United Effort to Tackle Substance Misuse

The Westmoreland arm of the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) is urging a united effort to combat substance abuse in the parish, particularly among youth, as recent data points to a troubling rise in drug use.

The call was made by Westmoreland’s Parish Coordinator for Prevention, Public Education, and Treatment at the NCDA, Orain Ruddock, during the official opening of the organisation’s new Westmoreland office at Dunbar Mall in Savanna la Mar on Monday (June 29).

“Some 48 children have been referred to the NCDA for the first five months of 2026; specifically, there’s an increase in marijuana usage amongst the youth,” he reported.

Mr. Ruddock pointed out that this figure has already surpassed the totals recorded in each full year from 2023 to 2025. Specifically, 36 minors were referred in 2023, 38 minors in 2024, and 40 minors in 2025.

He explained that the timing of this push is pivotal, as the launch brought together residents, community leaders, churches, schools, and parish stakeholders, all of whom have the influence to drive meaningful change.

Mr. Ruddock further emphasised that the agency is actively mobilising the public to recognise that tackling drug abuse is a collective responsibility, not a one person effort.

“We need to rally together. We need to look within our own spaces to recognise that in our own spaces, as that’s where it starts. So we need to do just that to find out how we can break this cycle of substance misuse that is now becoming a chronic issue from the teenagers straight to the senescence,” he outlined.

In the meantime, Mr. Ruddock indicated that the NCDA remains committed to expanding its prevention, education, and treatment efforts throughout the parish.

He acknowledged the support of several partner agencies that have strengthened the Council’s work over the years.

These include the Jamaica Fire Brigade, which has collaborated on psychosocial interventions; the Jamaica Constabulary Force, engaged in community outreach initiatives; and the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, led by President, Moses Chybar.

The newly opened NCDA office in Westmoreland is expected to significantly improve access to the Council’s services by providing a permanent location where residents can receive drug-prevention education.

In addition, the office offers individual and family counselling, treatment referrals, psychosocial support, community outreach services, public education programmes, and guidance from trained professionals.

NCDA Executive Director, Paulette Spencer Smith, said the opening of the new office marks an important milestone for the agency, which has served Westmoreland for many years without a permanent base.

She noted that establishing a dedicated office formalises the NCDA’s presence in Westmoreland while deepening its long standing relationship with the parish’s residents.

“The establishment of this office reflects the National Council on Drug Abuse’s unwavering community commitment to bring services closer to the people who need them,” the Executive Director underscored.