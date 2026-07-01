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NCDA Westmoreland Urges United Effort to Tackle Substance Misuse

By: Okoye Henry, July 1, 2026
Health & Wellness
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NCDA Westmoreland Urges United Effort to Tackle Substance Misuse
Photo: Okoye Henry
National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) Westmoreland Parish Coordinator, Orain Ruddock, addresses the official opening ceremony for the agency's new parish office at Dunbar Mall in Savanna-la-Mar on Monday (June 29).
NCDA Westmoreland Urges United Effort to Tackle Substance Misuse
Photo: Okoye Henry
National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) Executive Director, Paulette Spencer Smith (third left), cuts the ribbon to officially open the agency’s new Westmoreland office at Dunbar Mall in Savanna‑la‑Mar on Monday (June 29). Sharing the moment are (from left) NCDA Western Regional Manager, Clifton Morris; Medical Doctor at Westmoreland Public Health Services, Dr. Henrika Gayle; President of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, Moses Chybar; Social Worker, Semone Griffiths; Vice Principal of Grange Hill High School, Kermar Gayle; and NCDA Senior Director for Prevention, Public Education and Awareness, Denise Bingham.
NCDA Westmoreland Urges United Effort to Tackle Substance Misuse
Photo: Okoye Henry
National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) Westmoreland Parish Coordinator, Orain Ruddock (right), leads guests on a tour of the agency’s newly opened parish office at Dunbar Mall in Savanna‑la‑Mar, following the official ribbon‑cutting ceremony on Monday (June 29).

The Full Story

The Westmoreland arm of the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) is urging a united effort to combat substance abuse in the parish, particularly among youth, as recent data points to a troubling rise in drug use.

The call was made by Westmoreland’s Parish Coordinator for Prevention, Public Education, and Treatment at the NCDA, Orain Ruddock, during the official opening of the organisation’s new Westmoreland office at Dunbar Mall in Savanna la Mar on Monday (June 29).

“Some 48 children have been referred to the NCDA for the first five months of 2026; specifically, there’s an increase in marijuana usage amongst the youth,” he reported.

Mr. Ruddock pointed out that this figure has already surpassed the totals recorded in each full year from 2023 to 2025. Specifically, 36 minors were referred in 2023, 38 minors in 2024, and 40 minors in 2025.

He explained that the timing of this push is pivotal, as the launch brought together residents, community leaders, churches, schools, and parish stakeholders, all of whom have the influence to drive meaningful change.

Mr. Ruddock further emphasised that the agency is actively mobilising the public to recognise that tackling drug abuse is a collective responsibility, not a one person effort.

“We need to rally together. We need to look within our own spaces to recognise that in our own spaces, as that’s where it starts. So we need to do just that to find out how we can break this cycle of substance misuse that is now becoming a chronic issue from the teenagers straight to the senescence,” he outlined.

In the meantime, Mr. Ruddock indicated that the NCDA remains committed to expanding its prevention, education, and treatment efforts throughout the parish.

He acknowledged the support of several partner agencies that have strengthened the Council’s work over the years.

These include the Jamaica Fire Brigade, which has collaborated on psychosocial interventions; the Jamaica Constabulary Force, engaged in community outreach initiatives; and the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, led by President, Moses Chybar.

The newly opened NCDA office in Westmoreland is expected to significantly improve access to the Council’s services by providing a permanent location where residents can receive drug-prevention education.

In addition, the office offers individual and family counselling, treatment referrals, psychosocial support, community outreach services, public education programmes, and guidance from trained professionals.

NCDA Executive Director, Paulette Spencer Smith, said the opening of the new office marks an important milestone for the agency, which has served Westmoreland for many years without a permanent base.

She noted that establishing a dedicated office formalises the NCDA’s presence in Westmoreland while deepening its long standing relationship with the parish’s residents.

“The establishment of this office reflects the National Council on Drug Abuse’s unwavering community commitment to bring services closer to the people who need them,” the Executive Director underscored.

 

 

Last Updated: July 1, 2026