NCDA Urges Jamaicans To Utilise Its Services

St. James Parish Coordinator for the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), Suzanne Brown, is encouraging more Jamaicans to take advantage of the organisation’s free support services, reminding persons that help is available to address substance misuse.

Ms. Brown said the NCDA wants to see more persons move beyond awareness and access the support available to help them make positive and lasting changes.

The appeal comes as August 1 is observed as World Lung Cancer Day, and the NCDA is using the occasion to highlight the importance of prevention and treatment for persons affected by tobacco use and substance misuse.

Ms. Brown said the NCDA provides support through its substance misuse prevention officers, mental health support, community outreach initiatives and the Council’s 24-hour helpline.

Individuals can also access individual counselling and case management.

“We want to see more persons utilising the support that is available, free of cost. We want persons to understand that help is available and that counsellors can help them identify their triggers, build their motivation and strengthen their confidence to change,” she told JIS News.

She explained that substance misuse is often influenced by underlying issues such as stress and peer pressure, making professional support an important part of the recovery process.

“Stress is one of the main reasons we hear from persons who smoke, which is why our prevention officers also teach stress management, emotional regulation and healthy coping skills in schools, communities and workplaces,” Ms. Brown said.

She noted that the Council’s prevention efforts begin as early as grade one, where children are taught decision-making, refusal and coping skills, as well as the harmful effects of tobacco and other substances.

She said the aim is to equip children with the skills needed to make healthy choices, manage challenges and respond appropriately to situations they may face in their lives.

Ms. Brown said World Lung Cancer Day serves as a reminder that most tobacco-related lung cancers can be prevented and that it is never too late to quit smoking.

“It is never too late to quit. Prevention saves lives, treatment works and support is available,” she said.