NCDA Intensifies Activities in Northeast Region

The National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) is intensifying activities in its northeast region to educate young people about drug use and provide them with the tools to build their resilience skills.

The focus is part of observances for National Drug Awareness Month, which aims to educate, prevent, and provide support in combating substance abuse.

Under the theme ‘Know the Facts: Now Let’s Act’, the agency will be undertaking several substance abuse-prevention activities at schools in St. Ann, St. Mary, and Portland and will host a Pop-up at Clock Tower in Ocho Rios on Friday (November 29).

In a recent interview with JIS News, Northeast Regional Manager, NCDA, Nordia Henry, pointed out that the agency has seen an increase in ganja-infused edibles and vaping.

“We see an increase in the use of edibles among our young people and also an increase in vaping, where our young people are attracted to the various vape devices and the flavours… even at the primary-school level,” she pointed out.

Ms. Henry noted that while educating the youth is effective, it has become more challenging due to social media and popular culture influence.

“A lot of our social media influencers have glamorised and glorified drug use. So, the young people find it attractive, and because they want to fit in with their friends and want to look cool, they also get involved in substance use,” she pointed out.

Ms. Henry highlighted that while there are designated days within the month to visit the schools in the region, additional efforts are made to ensure that the lessons imparted have a lasting impact.

“So, while we will go in front of them (the students) to do a drug awareness day, there are long-term programmes that we will implement within the schools that teach resilience skills, that teach life skills, communication, decision-making,” she pointed out.

“It’s not just to tell them ‘say no to drugs’ or ‘don’t use drugs’, but we give them the requisite skills that they need to be able to shun drug use,” the Regional Manager added.

Persons are advised to call the NCDA helpline, at 876-564-HELP or 876-564-4357 for assistance.