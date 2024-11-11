NCBJ Celebrates World Quality Week

The National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ) will celebrate World Quality Week 2024 from November 11-15, under the theme: ‘Quality: From Compliance to Performance’.

This annual celebration aims to emphasise the critical role of quality in business operations and daily practices, while highlighting the journey from merely meeting compliance standards to achieving superior performance.

The week will feature a slate of events designed to promote quality management systems and underscore their importance in driving business success, sustainability and industry-wide compliance.

These include a television interview featuring NCBJ Manager, Navenia Wellington Ford, on November 11, followed by an ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 Conformity Training Assessment via the Zoom platform on Tuesday, November 12, starting 9:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, November 13, there will be a certificate handover ceremony at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., to recognise entities achieving certification.

On Thursday, November 14, the NCBJ will host a virtual client engagement session at 9:00 a.m., during which participants can engage with experts on quality management best practices and compliance.

A ‘Toast to Quality’ luncheon at the Bureau of Standards Jamaica’s Multi-Purpose Facility on Friday, November 15, will close out the week.

These events are aimed at increasing awareness of the importance of quality systems, which are vital in elevating business performance, ensuring sustainability and achieving long-term success in local and international markets.

For additional details and to participate in the World Quality Week activities, persons can contact the NCBJ at (876) 618-5793.

The NCBJ is committed to providing certification services that support Jamaican businesses in meeting global standards through quality management systems, compliance and certification programmes.