NCB Provides Audio Guidance Feature on ABMs

To improve its service to persons with visual impairment and other disabilities, National Commercial Bank (NCB) is now providing an audio guidance feature on select ABMs.

The new audio guidance feature assists users, both customers of NCB and others. It facilitates plug-in of a standard pair of headphones into the ABM to get clear voice prompts guiding them in their transactions securely and independently.

The launch of this inclusive feature was held on June 9, at the NCB’s Matilda’s Corner Branch in Kingston.

In his remarks, Labour and Social Security Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., commended NCB for its innovation.

“I am pleased with the launch of what I see as an amazing innovation and utility for the blind [and disabled community], where now the NCB ABMs provide audio to guide them in the process of having their financial independence to access their accounts on their own. This is very important for us. The Government fully endorses and encourages other institutions,” the Minister said.

“This is truly innovation in action leading to greater accessibility and we want to congratulate NCB and its partners who have come together to make this a success. This is empowering our members of the disabled community, particularly in this case those who are blind or visually impaired. We want to encourage them to use the ABMs,” he added.

Vice President, Payments and Digital Channels, NCB, Danielle Cameron-Duncan, said the new facility, which was developed in partnership with the Jamaica Society for the Blind and other stakeholders, will empower those customers who are blind, visually impaired or are navigating literacy challenges.

Mrs. Cameron-Duncan said this feature has been launched at 40 carefully located locations, including one at every branch, with full input from NCB’s partners, including the Jamaica Society for the Blind.

“Almost four per cent of Jamaicans live with some amount of visual impairment. One per cent are completely functionally blind. Nearly 12 per cent of adults face literacy challenges. This means that thousands of people could not constantly access their money through the ABM until today,” she pointed out.

Mrs. Cameron-Duncan said this is the latest inclusive measure in its services, noting that NCB started its mission of inclusion by adding braille on all its ABM machines, enabled audio guidance with its mobile app and now its ABMs, to meet the needs of all customers.

Chairman of the Jamaica Society for the Blind, Daemion McLean, said the launch was a defining day for persons with disabilities, more so for persons who are blind or visually impaired.

“[This is] a game changer. I no longer have to worry when carrying out my cash transactions. That speaks volumes… the gold standard has been set for other banks and other financial institutions,” he said.