National Tourism Council to Be Established

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has announced plans to establish a National Tourism Council that will bring together representatives from government ministries and key stakeholder groups engaged in tourism product and service delivery.

Speaking during the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association’s (JHTA) 65th Tourism Forum and Annual General Meeting on Saturday (June 27) at Sandals Dunn’s River in St. Ann, Mr. Bartlett noted that the industry has evolved beyond a standalone sector into a dynamic economic ecosystem, requiring a more integrated governance framework.

He explained that the proposed Council will complement the planned National Tourism Authority and build on the achievements of the existing Tourism Linkages Council.

“The Linkages Council, which consists of key tourism stakeholders, will be strengthened and transformed into the National Tourism Council,” Mr. Bartlett said.

He advised that the Council will comprise representatives from ministries, agencies, investors, and other sectors that influence tourism performance, creating what he described as “one tourism voice” for the industry.

“The Council will bring all the loops together to create a one-stop shop where you can get whatever you require to comply with the rules and regulations of the industry,” he explained.

Mr. Bartlett argued that many of the factors shaping Jamaica’s tourism competitiveness and international ratings lie beyond the Ministry’s direct remit, and therefore demand greater coordination among government entities.

“The grading and categorisation of the destination are often based on matters that do not fall directly within the remit of the Ministry of Tourism, but within the responsibility of other ministries,” he said.

Against this background, the Minister stated that the Council will serve as a central mechanism to guide tourism operators in navigating industry requirements and regulatory processes.

Mr. Bartlett further underscored the importance of shaping tourism policy and governance, noting that the JHTA will play a central role in the new body.

“The JHTA is going to be the backbone of that Council. You have to reimagine yourselves and create the capacity to take a stronger role in the delivery of tourism governance in Jamaica,” he said.