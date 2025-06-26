National Summer Academy Begins July 7

The National Summer Academy (NSA) 2025, hosted by the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, will get under way on July 7 and run until July 24.

Under the theme ‘Every Learner, Every Level: Targeted Strategies for System-Wide Success’, the initiative aims to address learning gaps in literacy and numeracy among primary and secondary students, fostering educational transformation for national development.

All grades at the primary level and grades seven to nine at the secondary level will be part of this year’s NSA.

The Ministry, in a bulletin, said that the NSA forms part of the ongoing learning recovery strategy and will target students from grades one through nine, with a particular focus on those requiring additional academic support.

The programme promotes active engagement through problem-solving and critical thinking using three modalities – virtual, in-person, and blended formats. Principals and teachers are encouraged to inform parents and students about this important initiative.

While existing school-led summer programmes are acknowledged, priority should be given to enabling the execution of the Ministry-led initiative for those students who need the support, to ensure equitable access to quality learning opportunities.

Schools are also urged to utilise recommended resources to bolster their own summer initiatives.

Regional sensitisation sessions for facilitators and stakeholders will be held during the week of June 30.

Literacy and numeracy coordinators will provide ongoing support throughout the programme to ensure its success.

The Ministry is inviting all educational institutions to participate actively in NSA 2025, working together to create a robust support network that enhances student achievement and success.

For more information, visit the NSA Information Centre at https://sites.google.com/moeschools.edu.jm/information-centre/home or contact the Regional Literacy/Mathematics Coordinators.