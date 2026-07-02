National Stadium Track Receives Class One Certification from World Athletics

Jamaica’s National Stadium track has received Class One Facility Certification from World Athletics.

The certification means that records and qualifying performances achieved on the track will now be officially recognised.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the announcement during her contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 30).

Sharing correspondence recently received from World Athletics, the Minister said that “all synthetic surface field test measurements comply with World Athletics requirements”.

“This means that the National Stadium track, the beautiful and unique black, gold and green track, is certified,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Minister Grange said discussions are at an advanced stage on a partnership to redevelop and transform the Trelawny Stadium as part of the Government’s sports transformation programme in western Jamaica.

The proposed $550-million investment is intended to establish the stadium as a modern, internationally certified venue while strengthening the country’s sports tourism offerings.

“The proposal supports the Government’s objective for the Trelawny Stadium to be re-developed based on a solid economic foundation through the establishment of a world-class facility, which meets the regulatory requirements of international sports associations such as FIFA and World Athletics, and to enhance the sports and entertainment tourism brand of Jamaica,” Minister Grange said.