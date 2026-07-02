National Stadium Redevelopment to Include Sports Hall and Throws Area

Two new facilities, designed to strengthen Jamaica’s track and field programme, will be constructed as part of the redevelopment of the National Stadium.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the announcement during her contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 30).

She said that a Sports Hall will be built, which will be a flexible multisport, multi-use, naturally ventilated facility for training and competition, and a Throws Area to support athletes competing in field events such as shot put, discus, hammer, and javelin.

Minister Grange informed that the Throws Area will incorporate shelters for when athletes are resting and will provide easy access to the Sports Hall, gym and changing areas.

Giving an update on the wider National Stadium redevelopment, she told the House that the project is progressing steadily.

“We’ve completed the feasibility study, we’ve completed the concept design and now we’re into the detailed design stage,” she noted.

She said that the upgraded stadium is being designed to improve both athletic performance and the overall spectator experience.

“The new facility will not only enhance the performance of our athletes but will significantly change the ways in which we interact with and enjoy sports and entertainment events at the National Stadium,” the Minister said.

Among the planned improvements are an increase in seating capacity to 37,500, roof coverage and shade for every seat, improved views from every seat and seating positioned closer to the field of play for better view of action taking place.

The venue will also be capable of accommodating up to 50,000 patrons for concerts, including persons on the field.

Minister Grange said the stadium will also feature 30 hospitality boxes, with two VIP boxes, two hospitality lounges, a fan boulevard, two fan zones, meeting facilities, dedicated media suites with a television studio and broadcast facilities, and a venue operations centre.

Describing the project as a transformational investment, the Minister said it presents an opportunity to elevate Jamaica’s standing in track and field.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime redevelopment and so I’ve taken the chance to do as much as we can as we move to the next level [where]Jamaica will not only dominate the track, but with our sustained support and facilitation, we intend to also dominate field events,” she said.

Minister Grange told the House that the redevelopment programme includes Stadium East, which will benefit from significant upgrades.

“The new Sports Hall and Throws Area will be adjacent to Stadium East, which will also benefit from upgrades under this redevelopment programme,” she pointed out.

“We intend for Stadium East to become a 4,000-seat capacity venue with a track and field set-up similar to the main stadium. Stadium East will continue to be a training venue, a warm-up facility, and the place of choice, especially for development meets and small events,” she said.

Minister Grange added that the redevelopment is being undertaken to the highest international standards.