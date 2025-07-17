National Stadium Redevelopment an Investment in Country’s Athletes – Minister Grange

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says the National Stadium redevelopment project is an investment in the country’s athletes.

She said it will provide first-class facilities for athletes to train and perform, while ensuring greater comfort for spectators.

“We are world leaders in track and field… we are providing a facility that will serve our sportsmen and sportswomen. We are doing the kind of redevelopment that will see us through another 30 years,” she added.

Minister Grange was addressing a press conference held at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices on Wednesday (July 16).

Ground-breaking for the National Stadium redevelopment is scheduled for August 2025 with full construction to begin by 2026.

The phased development, which is scheduled to span three years, concluding in 2029, is designed to modernise the stadium and ensure that the facility aligns with international standards.

It is being funded by the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) through a Framework for Cooperation with the United Kingdom (UK).

Once complete, the renovated venue will boast seating for 37,500 patrons, 90 per cent roof coverage, tiered parking for 4,500 vehicles, modern anti-doping and media facilities, upgraded lighting, improved accessibility for people with disabilities, a sports museum, more green spaces, and premium lounges, upgraded concession areas, among other features.

Importantly, the stadium will remain operational during the renovation period, with scheduled activities continuing; however, with scaled-down seating capacity to accommodate the ongoing work.

Minister Grange said that Jamaica’s last significant stadium refurbishing was done more than two decades ago, in 2001, ahead of the 2002 World Junior Championships. Since then, the global stadium environment has changed significantly.

“We must ensure that as a country that’s known as the sprint factory of the world, we also have infrastructure facilities that are of equal standard,” she emphasised.

Deputy British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Jonathan Cook, in his remarks, noted that the redevelopment is “a really exciting milestone, not just for Jamaica but for the UK-Jamaica partnership”.

He welcomed the involvement of leading UK firms, Ryder Architecture and CAA ICON, in delivering what he described as “a world-class sporting facility… one that will rival the best in North America, Europe and the UK”.

“This project is more than just about infrastructure… . It’s about legacy, identity and a symbol of Jamaican pride and global sporting excellence,” he noted.

The final consultations are being undertaken to close out phase one of the five-phase project.

Phase two will include project initiation, concept design and approval; phase three will involve detailed design and appointment of a contractor; phase four covers construction; and phase five will ensure operational readiness and handover.

A comprehensive economic and feasibility study has already been completed to guide the process. This includes an analysis of both local and international market demands to ensure that the final design is practical, efficient and economically viable.