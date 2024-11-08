National Security Ministry Reaffirms Support for Neighbourhood Watch Movement

The Ministry of National Security has reaffirmed its support for the National Neighbourhood Watch Movement, which it considers a vital partner in its crime prevention efforts.

Addressing the 37th National Neighbourhood Watch Conference on Thursday (November 7) at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, Minister of State, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, said the Ministry stands ready to support the Movement’s expansion.

She noted that the programme, alongside the Ministry’s ongoing initiative, Project Rebuild, Overhaul, Construct (ROC), enhance police resources and foster partnerships across the society.

“The Ministry of National Security is fully committed to supporting this and other police-led [initiatives]. We believe that programmes like these encourage citizen involvement. We believe that empowering communities with the tools, resources and support to watch over their spaces is a preventive step in the broader fight against crime,” the State Minister argued.

“This programme is about Jamaicans taking control of their surroundings, and also recognising that each of us plays a role in building a safer nation,” she added.

Mrs. Cuthbert Flynn commended the stakeholders coordinating the programme islandwide and personnel working within the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Community Safety and Security Branch.

“You are all vital to keeping the Movement alive. Your efforts serve as a reminder that the police are not just enforcers, but also partners investing in building trust with the people they serve,” she said.

For his part, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Strategic Operations, Warren Clarke, called for the involvement of all citizens in the Neighbourhood Watch Movement, to create a common vision for safety and security.

“We need the participation of everyone, including our government, security forces, civic leaders and, most importantly, our community members. It is our joint responsibility to ensure the safety and security of all our communities,” he said.

The conference was held under the theme: ‘Joining Hands and Hearts Together for a Safer and Secured Jamaica’.