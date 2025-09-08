National Security Ministry Hosts Cybersecurity Competition September 12-14

The Ministry of National Security, in partnership with the Organization of American States (OAS), will host the second staging of the SheSecures Jamaica national cybersecurity competition from September 12 to 14, 2025.

The virtual event, held on the Hackrocks platform, is designed to provide Jamaican women and girls aged 16 and older with hands-on cybersecurity training while testing and sharpening their technical skills.

Participants may compete individually or in teams of two, tackling eight cybersecurity challenges of varying levels of difficulty. Points are awarded based on both speed and complexity, with the leaderboard updating in real time.

Cybersecurity and Cybercrime Policy Specialist at the Ministry, Ashley-Ann Ashley, told JIS News that the initiative is part of the Ministry’s broader mission to raise awareness and build capacity in the area of cybersecurity.

“Any chance that we get to raise cybersecurity awareness or provide training opportunities, especially for youth who are just starting out in the field, we believe it is important. This competition aligns with our mandate to create knowledge and training opportunities and to help participants see the career possibilities within the cybersecurity sector,” Ms. Ashley said.

There is a time component to the competition, hence the quicker a person is able to complete the challenges, then they will have an advantage.

“More points are assigned to a more difficult challenge. It’s really a test of critical thinking, if you have any knowledge of IT or cybersecurity, it may help a bit, but I believe it can be a beginner-friendly competition because I think the main challenge is critical thinking,” she said.

The competition was first launched in March 2024, attracting more than 140 registered participants, of which approximately 90 competed actively. Feedback from both participants and sponsors was overwhelmingly positive, with many noting the importance of developing cybersecurity skills in Jamaica’s digital era.

“Both students and professionals in the field had positive reviews of the competition as well as the sponsors that we would have partnered with last year. They believe, like we do, that cybersecurity is important and opportunities that exist to advance skills in this sector are good,” Ms. Ashley said.

For the 2025 staging, organisers are targeting at least 150 participants. Registration is open until Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. and can be completed online at shesecures-jamaica.hackrocks.com.

Prizes for winners will include technological devices, gift baskets, gift vouchers, and training opportunities.

SheSecures Jamaica underscores the Ministry’s commitment to advancing national cyber resilience, while empowering women and girls to play a greater role in the growing cybersecurity sector.