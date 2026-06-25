National Security Ministry and Open Arms Partner to Reintegrate Involuntarily Returned Migrants

The Open Arms Development Centre is playing a critical role in the reintegration of involuntarily returned migrants (IRMs), through a long-standing partnership with the Ministry of National Security and Peace.

The partnership sees the non-governmental organisation (NGO) providing accommodation, rehabilitation and transitional support for some of the country’s most vulnerable returnees.

Speaking with JIS News, Chief Technical Director in the Ministry, Shauna Trowers, said that the facility has been instrumental in helping returned migrants who face challenges securing housing and rebuilding their lives after returning to Jamaica.

“The Ministry has had a very fruitful partnership with them, to date. They have been critical in supporting not only the reintegration but the rehabilitation of involuntarily returned migrants and, of course, other vulnerable individuals,” Ms. Trowers said.

Located on Windward Road in Kingston, Open Arms Development Centre has been operating since 2012 and offers structured programmes focused on residential care, rehabilitation, reintegration and resettlement.

Ms. Trowers said that the organisation provides an important safety net for migrants who return to Jamaica with limited family support or no immediate access to accommodation.

She explained that the facility provides temporary housing and stability while the Ministry works with other government entities to address the longer-term needs of returning nationals.

“So those programmes are geared at providing that transitional support where we see that there’s limited family support and limited accommodation, so that persons get to stay there. Then we figure out, through the network of MDAs (ministries, departments and agencies] how we will provide for a bit of long-term reintegration,” Ms. Trowers said.

The partnership forms part of a wider multi-agency approach to reintegration, involving collaboration with several MDAs, including the Ministries of Labour and Social Security, Local Government and Community Development, and Health and Wellness.

Ms. Trowers told JIS News that while the Ministry of National Security and Peace does not operate a standalone reintegration programme for involuntarily returned migrants, it plays a coordinating role in ensuring that support services are available to help individuals successfully reintegrate into society.

The Ministry also works with other community-based organisations, including Portland Rehabilitation Management and the Family Unification Resettlement Initiative, to expand the network of support available to returning nationals.

Ms. Trowers said the Government remains committed to helping involuntarily returned migrants rebuild their lives and become productive members of their communities.