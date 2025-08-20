National Security Minister Welcomes 86th Intake of Correctional Officers

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, joined the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) in welcoming its 86th Intake of officers during the Passing Out Parade held on August 15 at the Carl Rattray Staff College in Runaway Bay, St. Ann.

An additional 98 dedicated men and women have answered the call to serve as agents of safety and guardians of hope as they prepare to join Jamaica’s correctional workforce.

Dr. Chang, in delivering the keynote address, underscored the broader mission of corrections beyond custody.

He pointed out that the officers’ “daily acts of discipline, fairness and empathy are essential to building public trust and national resilience.”

“You are not just keepers of the gate; you are bridges to transformation, catalysts who will help turn hardship into opportunity and inmates into productive citizens,” Dr. Chang emphasised.

Dr. Chang contextualised the occasion within Jamaica’s ongoing reform arc, in the National Correctional Services Policy’s redefinition of corrections as a system anchored in human rights, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

“We are moving away from a single-minded punitive model towards a system anchored in dignity, rights, and the promise of reintegration,” he stated.

Minister Chang noted that the policy reflects Jamaica’s commitment to fostering a secure, inclusive and just society, one where safety and opportunity are integrally linked.

He also provided a candid update on infrastructure and modernisation, highlighting plans to replace the aging Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston with a modern facility prioritising safety and humane treatment.

Additionally, Dr. Chang commended the infrastructure upgrade at Tamarind Farm Correctional Centre in St. Catherine, where a newly constructed 300-inmate block has significantly enhanced operational capacity.

Highlighting the reform agenda’s human dimension, Dr. Chang cited tangible gains, including expanded vocational training, counselling services, and transitional housing, along with more inmates earning certification and securing employment upon release.

“Technology and education feature prominently in our reform strategy,” he added, pointing to new CCTV systems, learning management platforms, and other tools that strengthen security while supporting rehabilitation.

Dr. Chang reminded the graduates that “the heart of correction is not concrete and steel, but the people”, and that officers are the embodiment of Jamaica’s policy and vision for a safe, cohesive and just system.

For his part, St. Ann’s Bay Mayor, Councillor Michael Belnavis, lauded the graduates for answering the call to service and pledged continued collaboration with DCS to strengthen community safety and reintegration efforts.

“This cohort represents a critical line of defence for our nation and a beacon of hope for families navigating challenging times,” Mayor Belnavis said, while urging the new officers to engage communities with compassion and respect.

Custos Rotulorum for St. Ann, Hon. Joseph Issa, echoed the sentiment of service to community and country.

He highlighted the integral link between correctional reform and local development, noting that safer communities start with humane treatment and effective rehabilitation inside facilities.

“DCS’ reform agenda aligns with the values of St. Ann – dignity, opportunity, and accountability. We stand ready to support a system that rehabilitates, reintegrates, and respects the rights of every person,” Mr. Issa told JIS News.