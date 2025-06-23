National Security Minister Tours JCF Expo in Montego Bay

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, toured the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) ‘Transformations – People, Quality and Technology Expo 2.0’, at the Montego Bay Community College in St. James, on Saturday, June 21.

The showcase, which ran from June 19 to 22 at the college as well as the National Arena in Kingston, aimed to demonstrate the JCF’s ongoing transformation through innovation, technology, and public engagement.

Minister Chang was accompanied by Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake, and other senior members of the JCF high command.

Also on the tour were Commissioner of the Bermuda Police Service, Darrin Simons, and Superintendent of Police, Christopher Francis, from the Regional Security System in Barbados.

Dr. Chang told JIS News that he was impressed with the range of technological and strategic developments on display.

The Minister also took the time to interact with the men and women of the Force.

The JCF’s divisions highlighted a range of capabilities, from JamaicaEye and the Criminal Records Office to the Station Record Management System, Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB), and Road Safety Units.

Each presentation highlighted the Force’s commitment to modern policing, efficient crime-fighting strategies, and meaningful engagement with Jamaican communities, especially young people.

There were also performances and activities, such as canine demonstrations, a physical education and drill showcase by the SWAT team, and an evening concert.