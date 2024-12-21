National Security Minister Commends JCF

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang has commended members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for their work in fighting crime and violence.

“We have today a very effective police force, we have a strong police force, and a group of professional young Jamaicans who are doing a good job,” Dr. Chang said.

The Minister was addressing the Harmony Beach Park tree lighting ceremony which was held at the park in Montego Bay on Thursday (December 19).

Dr. Chang said that Commissioner of Police, Dr. Kevin Blake has “a team of young officers around him with a new dream of the kind of society that we want for this island [and] every one of them [are] committed”.

“They’re all people with second degrees. If they’re not yet there, they’re [heading] to it, and they’re committed to providing a safe and peaceful Jamaica, in the best way they can,” he stated.

The tree lighting was the second such ceremony to be held in Montego Bay, as the main Christmas tree was lit on December 15.

Dr. Chang reminded citizens that the festive season is a time of hope, love and forgiveness.

“Christmas is a time we celebrate, because the birth of Christ was signalling hope for humanity and the primary reason for Christmas is the hope it brings to humanity and to all who celebrate it. That’s why we celebrate with forgiveness, with love and we extend ourselves and share with each other so that we can put aside what might have happened in the last 12 months and look to the future to a better year ahead of us,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, said Montego Bay remains a vibrant city.

“Unemployment decreased this year significantly, the lowest we have ever seen in the history of Jamaica. We have seen more and more flights coming into our country, cruise ships docking, the place is vibrant. Buildings are going up, construction is happening. We are on our way and crime is down by 34 per cent in Montego Bay,” Councillor Vernon said.