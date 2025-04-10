National School Nutrition Policy to Be Tabled in Parliament

The long-awaited national school nutrition policy was considered and approved by Cabinet on Monday (April 7) and will be tabled in the Houses of Parliament as a White Paper.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, made the disclosure while addressing a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday (April 9) at Jamaica House.

“This policy has been in train for a long time and I’m so very happy… that we’re finally at this point where we can bring to Jamaica the national school nutrition policy, which will change the way our children get their meals in schools and the entire apparatus around school nutrition,” she said.

Turning to other matters, the Minister informed that the Government will be rolling out its $1.5-billion quarterly road-patching programme in May.

“The initiative will target our most critical road corridors. The programme will prioritise main thoroughfares and high-trafficked corridors, community and parish roads in need of urgent repairs,” she informed.

Work under the programme will be undertaken in phases.

It aims to improve road conditions and ensure safer, smoother travel for motorists and pedestrians across the island.