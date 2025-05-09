National School Nutrition Policy Tabled in Senate

The National School Nutrition Policy, which aims to ensure that children are healthy and ready to learn, is to be implemented in all early-childhood, primary, secondary, and special education schools, both public and private.

A copy of the policy, which was recently approved by Cabinet, was tabled in the Senate today (May 9), by Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.

Dr. Morris Dixon said her Ministry, with support from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, has the mandate to ensure that proper nutrition is established within public schools, through the vehicle of the National School Nutrition Policy and Standards, having due regard to research and findings on the subject matter from the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

“It is widely accepted that good nutrition practices in schools can improve cognitive and academic performance, depending on the type of food provided, the size of food rations and the programme duration,” she noted.

She further said that it is also acknowledged that in order to improve children’s nutritional status, regular meals that significantly address nutritional deficiencies in children’s diet must be managed.

This, she said, was also underscored in the National Operational Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Obesity in Children (Ministry of Health and Wellness (2016).

The Minister noted that the Policy is a comprehensive, multi-sectoral framework that lays out clear principles and actions to promote healthy eating and active living in all Jamaican schools.

It will ensure all students have access to safe, nutritious foods; limit the sale and promotion of sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods within school environments; mandate nutrition education across the curriculum; strengthen the school-feeding programme; and foster partnerships among schools, families, farmers, vendors, and communities to build a culture of wellness.

“It is born of a recognition that our nation cannot advance while our children go to school hungry, are fed foods that compromise their growth and development, or are denied access to the nutrition necessary for learning. In my view, this policy reflects our moral duty, as well as a strategic imperative to provide every child, regardless of socio-economic background, with safe, affordable, and nutritious food in a school environment that fosters health and learning,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

The development of the policy was underpinned by a participatory consultation process, where several stakeholders were engaged, including parents and students across all parishes; teachers, principals, and school boards; health professionals, nutritionists, and psychologists; private-sector representatives from the food industry; small and large farmers; civil society organisations and advocacy groups and critical ministries, departments and agencies.

Senator Morris Dixon assured that the Ministry is actively working to advance the implementation of the policy, which will be implemented on a phased basis over five years.

“While the Ministry is the lead implementer for the policy, its success is contingent on the involvement of several stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health and Wellness; the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development; Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining; other public-sector organisations; private-sector entities; non-governmental organisations (NGOs); families and the community,” she said.

The Minister added that the policy will require partnership and coordination among the several Ministries, including the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which will lead on health and promotional activities, physical activities, Jamaica Moves in Schools initiative, the establishment of guidelines for beverages in schools and other related areas.

“In partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries/the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), we intend to re-establish and maintain existing school gardens and create new ones. The Jamaica 4-H Clubs will offer technical assistance and support,” she said.

The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development/the Municipal Corporations will facilitate meetings and ongoing collaboration between the representatives of the Municipal Corporations and the Education and Health Ministries vis-à-vis vending in and near to schools in furtherance of the development and implementation of a framework to guide such activities.

Meanwhile, Dr. Morris Dixon said the Government’s investment in school nutrition is a strategic component of the national human capital development agenda.

“As the Prime Minister recently outlined, more than 60 per cent of our workforce lacks formal training, and this shortage of skilled labour threatens to constrain our long-term growth. To change this trajectory, we must start with the fundamentals – literacy, numeracy, and early-childhood development – and ensure that every child enters the classroom ready to learn and thrive,” she pointed out.

“The National School Nutrition Policy directly supports this by tackling one of the most significant, yet often overlooked, barriers to learning: hunger and poor nutrition. By prioritising nutrition, especially in the early grades, we are addressing the foundational gaps and setting our students on a stronger path from the very beginning. This is how we build a skilled, productive, and resilient workforce for the future,” she added.

Dr. Morris Dixon informed that the Ministry will be launching a targeted public education campaign to ensure that everyone understands the policy, its benefits, and their role in making it successful.

Through this effort, the Ministry will host town halls and community engagements, disseminate simplified versions of the policy in plain language and patois, empower parents with healthy meal planning resources, train canteen staff and vendors in nutritious food preparation and involve students as nutrition ambassadors in their schools.

“We want every Jamaican to read this policy and see it as a contract between the Government and our children. To this end, we will, therefore, publish it publicly and work with churches, youth groups, and the media to spread the message,” the Minister said.