National School Garden Programme Gets $20-Million Injection

The National School Garden Programme is being expanded through injection of $20 million from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, made the disclosure at the Jamaica 4-H Clubs’ National Achievement Expo at the Denbigh 4-H Centre in Clarendon on Wednesday (April 16).

“This initiative is being significantly scaled up… to enhance and establish core school gardens across the island. This expansion is aimed at promoting agricultural education, food security and hands-on learning experiences for students,” he noted.

He said that part of the expanded initiative will see the Ministry offering $5 million in prizes for the National School Garden Competition to reward innovation, self-sufficiency and experience in school garden projects.

Cabinet recently approved the National School Nutrition Policy, which promotes the use of more locally grown produce in the school-feeding programme, emphasising the importance of school gardens in supporting both education and national food security goals.

Minister Green commended the showcase of youth innovation and resilience at the National Achievement Expo, which was held under the theme ‘Shaping the New FACE of Food’.

“As we navigate a rapidly changing agricultural landscape, we are seeing first-hand how young farmers are harnessing cutting-edge technology and new methods to transform the sector. Their efforts reflect the core values of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs –perseverance, creativity and drive to lead,” he said.

“Through their participation, our young agriculturalists can display their skills and simultaneously inspire their peers to view agriculture as a viable and noble career path,” he pointed out.

The expo saw the best of fresh produce, seedlings, small ruminants, fruit and vegetable preserves, horticulture, aquaponics, hydroponics, vertical farming, wines, liqueurs, jams, jellies, condiments and more on display.

Patrons were eager to purchase the fresh vegetables and fruits, many of them organically grown.

The Boy and Girl of the Year awards went, respectively, to Clarendon-based Knox College student, Dwight Henry and student of Marymount High School in St. Mary, Octavia Robinson.

Dwight took the honour for his line of pancake, waffle, cake, smoothie and porridge mixes made from fresh fruits such as jackfruit.

Fifteen-year-old Octavia’s skincare line, which includes scrubs, body butter, masks, lip gloss and soap, made from beetroot, won her the coveted title.