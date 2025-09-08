National Rural School Bus Programme Rolled Out

The National Rural School Bus Programme officially rolled out on Monday (September 8), with some 60 buses deployed across the island.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz; Education, Skills, Youth and Information Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon; and Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, were on hand to observe proceedings.

They travelled on a bus with students from the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre to the Papine Town Centre in St. Andrew.

On the vehicle were students from Jamaica College, Ardenne High, Mona High School, among other institutions.

This initiative marks an important step in providing safe and reliable transportation access for students in rural communities.

Speaking to journalists, Minister Vaz noted that more than 200 schools are benefiting from the programme with additional institutions to be reached in the phased implementation of the programme.

He informed that an additional 40 units will be deployed between September and November.

Minister Vaz said that this first week will be used to observe the rollout of the programme across all routes and make any necessary adjustments.

“I want to assure the parents and the teachers and the country at large that the first week is really a test week for a brand-new system. There will be issues, we will manage them, but there will be changes according to what happens this week,” he pointed out.

Minister Morris Dixon, in her remarks, said that the programme is a game changer for the education sector.

“We are happy to be able to deliver this for our children. This is historic because many of our children cannot afford the fares to go to school and this is (the government) saying to all the children across Jamaica that you matter, and we are making it easier for you to go to school every single day,” she said.

“We are going to add more [schools] to the school bus system, and so we will be able to reach every child in rural Jamaica, and we will also be able to reach some in the Corporate Area too,” she added.

Minister Williams, for her part, said the programme is “a significant benefit for our students all across Jamaica”.

“Gone are the days when there was uncertainty about how they would be able to get to school and the cost of getting to school. This Government has made it easier for students to get to school, taking the transport issue off the table,” she said.

“For the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, I am glad that we are able to finance this endeavor and there will continue to be budget space for transportation for our students going forward,” she assured.

The National Rural School Bus programme is a flagship initiative designed to provide safe, reliable and affordable transportation for students living in rural communities.