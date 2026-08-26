National Response Plan Being Developed for Radiological Emergencies

The country’s ability to respond to radiological incidents and emergencies is being strengthened through the development of a national response plan and specialised training for key emergency-response agencies.

Director General of the Hazardous Substances Regulatory Authority (HSRA), Dr. Cliff Riley, said the initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the International Centre for Environmental and Nuclear Sciences (ICENS), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica Fire Brigade, universities and other stakeholders.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, Dr. Riley explained that while Jamaica has established systems for disaster management and emergency response, the country has identified the need to further strengthen its preparedness for radiological emergencies.

“We have established protocols, procedures and programmes approved by Government for disaster management and emergency response. However, one of the areas where we identified opportunities for improvement is in relation to radiological incidents and emergencies,” he said.

As a result, the HSRA and its partners have been working to develop a Radiological Incident and Emergency Response Plan for Jamaica, guided by international standards established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to Dr. Riley, the draft plan is intended to provide clear procedures, communication channels and coordination mechanisms to ensure an effective national response should a radiological incident occur.

“We want to ensure that all institutions understand their roles and responsibilities and that we have clear management and communication channels in place to respond effectively if an incident arises,” he told JIS News.

The effort, he said, forms part of a broader programme to strengthen Jamaica’s radiation safety infrastructure and emergency preparedness capabilities.

To support implementation of the plan, representatives from a wide range of agencies will participate in a specialised national training programme from September 14 to 19, facilitated by a team of IAEA experts.

The training will bring together personnel from organisations that would play a critical role in responding to radiological emergencies, including emergency services, security forces, regulatory agencies and technical institutions.

Dr. Riley said the training is designed to build the competencies required to effectively assess, manage and respond to incidents involving radioactive materials.

“We are building out that competence through partnerships with our local stakeholders and international collaborators to ensure that we have a robust framework in place,” he said.

The HSRA is also working closely with border-control agencies, including the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Port Authority of Jamaica, to strengthen systems for detecting and managing radioactive materials entering the country.

Dr. Riley emphasised that collaboration remains central to Jamaica’s preparedness efforts, noting that “we are looking at how we can leverage our local and international partnerships to facilitate effective responses if needed and ensure that we continue to protect our people and our environment”.

The Director General noted that the country’s recently launched Postgraduate Education Course in Radiation Protection and Safety is also helping to build the technical expertise needed to support the national response framework by training professionals in emergency preparedness and response.

While Jamaica has not experienced any major radiological emergencies, Dr. Riley said proactive planning is essential.

“We are fortunate that we have not had any such incidents. However, it is important that we put the necessary systems in place now so that we are prepared to respond effectively should the need ever arise,” he said.