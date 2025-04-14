National Reading Competition to Be Launched April 15

The National Reading Competition 2025 will be launched on Tuesday, April 15 at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Library, 2 Tom Redcam Drive, in Kingston, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth, Skills and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, will deliver the main address at the event, hosted by the Jamaica Library Service (JLS).

Remarks will be delivered by Chairman of the Jamaica Library Board, Paul Lalor; Director General, JLS, Maureen Thompson and Chief Executive Officer of Victoria Mutual Foundation, Samantha Charles.

Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing, JLS, Royane Green, told JIS News that the launch will set the stage for “another impactful season of engagement and learning for participants across the island”.

He said that several initiatives will be unveiled at the launching ceremony.

Among the key highlights is the announcement of the televised quiz finals, which will bring the competition to a national audience.

The ceremony will also feature the official reveal of a new JLS Mascot designed to engage young readers as well as the introduction of the 2025 JLS Reading Ambassadors, champions of reading and literacy across Jamaica.

The National Reading Competition plays a critical role in fostering literacy development among children and youth, encouraging lifelong learning among seniors, and shaping future leaders through the power of reading.