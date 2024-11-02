National Parent Month To Focus On AI

KINGSTON, Nov. 1 (JIS):

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, in collaboration with the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC), on Friday (November 1), launched National Parent Month 2024 under the theme: ‘Surf Beyond the Surface’.

This theme focuses on empowering parents and guardians to embrace and responsibly utilise new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), in their parenting practices.

The theme is bolstered by the three pillars of National Parent Month 2024. These are: ‘Click: Get With It’, ‘Connect: Go With It’, and ‘Collaborate: Grow with It’.

Addressing the launch at the Terra Nova Hotel in Kingston, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe, commended the NPSC for recognising the impact of AI and formulating discussions around this important topic.

“We understand the changing times, and we have to get with it. I salute you as we celebrate this month of recognising the profound value of parenting and the invaluable support you bring to the learning process,” she added.

Chief Executive Officer of the NPSC, Kaysia Kerr, said Parent Month puts a spotlight on those parents who are contributing to the education sector, and highlights topical areas impacting parenting.

“At the NPSC, one of the things that we are supposed to do is lead the discourse on parenting; and we believe, having listened to many discussions over the years, that this year we had to talk about parenting and artificial intelligence,” she said.

The month of activities will commence with the National Parent Month Church Service on November 3.

The NPSC will be hosting several parenting education sessions and community sensitisation meetings throughout the month, highlighting the needs of some 245 schools. These sessions are intended to engage parents and encourage them to actively support the schools.

“[We will seek to] sensitise communities about what we will be doing in these schools and how they can use this technological era to drive the transformation and change in their schools,” Ms. Kerr said.

Parents are encouraged to participate in AI sessions organised by the NPSC, schools and community partners. Collaboration with schools ensures that sessions are tailored to the specific needs and interests of parents.

To further engage parents, the NPSC will host two national town hall events on ‘Parenting and AI’. They will be held in Montego Bay, St. James, on November 26, and in Kingston on November 27.

Activities for the month will culminate with the National Parent Month awards ceremony on November 29.