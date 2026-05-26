National Labour Day Project In St. Elizabeth Reflects Govt’s Commitment to Hurricane Recovery – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the selection of the Lewis Town Early Childhood Institution in Brompton, St. Elizabeth, as one of this year’s National Labour Day Projects reflects the Government’s commitment to supporting communities still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Melissa.

Activities at the institution, including roofing repairs, painting, and general restoration works, were carried out by volunteers, community members, and representatives from several government agencies on Monday (May 25).

The day was observed as Labour Day under the theme ‘One People, One Purpose – In All Things Jamaica Wins’.

“We selected the project, because we wanted to ensure the attention still remains in the areas that have been most affected by the hurricane,” Dr. Holness said while addressing the opening ceremony.

He also commended the various organisations that contributed to the rehabilitation efforts at the Institution.

Dr. Holness also expressed gratitude to the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), the Early Childhood Commission (ECC), and the volunteers who supported the national project.

The Prime Minister further acknowledged the contributions of members of the security forces and international partners engaged in roofing restoration efforts across St. Elizabeth, as well as in wider hurricane recovery activities.

He noted that while recovery efforts are progressing across the island, many Jamaicans continue to face challenges following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

“My presence here [at the Lewis Town Early Childhood Institution] is not to celebrate the recovery. My presence here is to give assurance to those… who still do not have a roof, who still have not recovered their livelihood, who are still struggling, that you are not forgotten,” Dr. Holness assured.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, welcomed the rehabilitation effort, noting that the education sector is steadily recovering from the widespread damage caused by the hurricane.

“Following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, more than 600 of our schools were [damaged]. Our rehabilitation efforts are well advanced… we are moving away from the rehabilitation of our tier-one schools and moving into tier two at this time,” she said.

The State Minister praised the collaborative approach taken to restore the institution, noting the involvement of the Office of the Prime Minister; the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information; the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, among others.

“This is a perfect example of what we call a multi-Ministry approach,” Ms. Crawford declared.

She also commended members of the JDF and JCF for their direct participation in the restoration effort.

Principal of the institution, Icyonie Salmon, said the project will significantly improve conditions at the school, following the severe damage caused by Hurricane Melissa.

“We lost our roof totally, and some other equipment in our school were damaged. This [restoration effort] is a game changer for our school, providing the teachers and students with an environment conducive to learning and enabling the children to study and work to their greatest potential,” she added.

Mrs. Salmon expressed gratitude to the Government, volunteers, and members of the security forces for their support during the recovery effort.

The second National Labour Day Project focused on upgrading Jamaica’s premier cricket venue, Sabina Park in Kingston, through cleaning, painting, repairs, and facility enhancements.

These works are intended to prepare the stadium for upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches and international cricket fixtures.