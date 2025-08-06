National HEOC Training Marks Milestone In Health Emergency Preparedness

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has marked a major milestone in national health emergency preparedness with the completion of the sixth in a series of capacity building initiatives, dubbed the National Residential Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) Training.

Launched in November 2023, the training programme forms part of the Ministry’s strategic commitment to strengthening emergency coordination systems, following critical lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. The series was developed under a Technical Cooperation agreement with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), through the Canada’s Global Initiative for Vaccine Equity (CanGIVE) Project, an initiative of the Government of Canada aimed at reinforcing health systems and ensuring a sustainable, multi-hazard-ready public health response.

The multi-sectoral, national level training took place from July 29-31 at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny. It brought together health professionals and emergency managers from the Ministry, the four Regional Health Authorities and other relevant stakeholders for an intensive, collaborative programme focused on operational readiness, knowledge integration, and interagency coordination. In his message on the opening day of the final training session in the series, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Errol Greene, underscored the pivotal role of collaboration in national preparedness efforts.

“No single institution can manage a public health emergency in isolation. Success depends on collective readiness and coordinated action,” the Permanent Secretary said.

Mr. Greene highlighted that the training was not just about improving individual skill sets but rather strengthening the entire framework that supports emergency response across the country. “This training provides an invaluable opportunity to strengthen critical linkages, between the Ministry and Regional Health Authorities, across public and private sectors, and among national and international partners. We must continue to foster a culture of preparedness, where communication is clear, roles are understood, and every stakeholder recognises their function within the emergency response framework,” Mr. Green said.

The Permanent Secretary’s remarks were delivered by Director, Programme Coordination, Planning and Strategic Initiatives, in the Ministry, Andre Wiltshire. The HEOC serves as the nerve centre of Jamaica’s health emergency management infrastructure, responsible for coordinating surveillance, logistics, communication, and frontline support during emergencies.

This training enhances the HEOC’s operational capacity by reinforcing protocols, communication systems, and team-based coordination essential for swift, unified responses.