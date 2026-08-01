National Fisheries Authority Showcasing Sector Diversification At Denbigh

Patrons are being encouraged to visit the booth of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) at the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon, to explore how the fisheries sector is being diversified to improve food security for the country.

The Authority has spent time and resources to diversify the sector through training programmes, oyster farming, freshwater prawn production and the increased availability of Tilapia.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Chief Executive Officer of the NFA, Dr. Gavin Bellamy said Denbigh provides the Authority with the opportunity to showcase how it works for fishers and by extension, consumers.

“We have our demonstration tanks with Tilapia, with our freshwater prawn, our ornamental fish. We also have sea moss here to demonstrate how it is grown, for anyone who visits our booth to get the knowledge they need and…be aware of what the fisheries sector offers for food security and community development,” Dr. Bellamy said.

“We have been doing diversification, training our fishers on how to farm oysters and sea moss. So instead of just going out to fish, …when they are going to sea they will be farming the oysters, farming sea moss and also, they can continue to fish… allowing them to earn [more],” he added.

Dr. Bellamy is encouraging persons to visit the booth to experience what the sector has to offer.

“NFA is here as usual as a staple at Denbigh. We have our signature Oyster Bar, where you can get Oysters fresh from our facilities. We have Oyster punch which is a delight for anyone, and we have our kitchen where we will be serving smoked tilapia, fish burgers, fish wraps, all other delicacies from the sea. Shrimp will also be here,” he said.

The NFA was established as a body corporate, pursuant to Section 5(1) of the Fisheries Act, 2018, with the mandate being that the Authority will be responsible for the management and development of fisheries and aquaculture.

This year, the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show runs from July 31 – August 2 under the theme: “Growing Forward: cultivating a path to a better Jamaica”.

Saturday’s Denbigh itinerary will include a Culture Yard segment, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining tour, ceremony to celebrate the youth in agriculture and the daily official ceremony.