National Fisheries Authority Confirms Island-Wide Catastrophic Damage to Fisheries Sector Following Hurricane Melissa

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) has confirmed extensive and catastrophic damage to Jamaica’s fisheries sector following the devastating passage of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. Preliminary assessments indicate losses amounting to billions of dollars, with widespread destruction across fishing communities, aquaculture operations, and critical infrastructure. Initial assessments paint a picture of severe loss in several key fishing parishes, threatening the livelihoods of thousands and the nation’s food security.

The most severe devastation spans from Manchester westward to St. Ann in the north, with significant damage also inflicted upon the parishes of St. Thomas, Portland, and St. Mary.

Initial reports indicate that many fishing beaches, particularly in the southwestern region, are facing a complete operational collapse. Several communities have reported a 100% loss of fishing vessels, and damages to engines, gear, and critical infrastructure such as gear sheds and processing facilities.

In the Aquaculture sub-sector, some fish farmers have suffered massive losses of stock (fry and mature fish) and catastrophic damage to essential infrastructure, including breached dykes and flooded ponds.

The Authority has reported that some of its own facilities in St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland have been severely compromised.

Dr. Gavin Bellamy, Chief Executive Officer of the NFA explains that the damage extends to the supply chain.

“We are witnessing not just damage to property, but a direct blow to the livelihoods of thousands of Jamaicans and the protein supply for our nation. Our immediate focus is on stabilizing the situation, supporting our staff and fishers, and clearing critical choke points.”

Bellamy further explained that the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa has resulted in several choke points that have disrupted the fisheries supply chain.

“The supply of fresh fish to local markets, vendors, and consumers has been interrupted, creating immediate food security concerns.”

He also noted that with blocked roadways, these have impeded the transportation of essential feed to aquaculture farms, threatening remaining stocks. Additionally, widespread power outages have crippled fuel stations, directly limiting the ability of fishers to power their vessels and return to sea.

The NFA, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining along with partners from the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM), are executing a swift, multi-phase response to assess the full scope of the damage and implement a comprehensive recovery and resilience plan.

Dr. Bellamy noted, “The road to recovery will be long, but we are committed to building back a stronger, more resilient fisheries sector.”

