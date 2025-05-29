National Environmental Awareness Week to Focus on Plastic Pollution

Jamaica will observe National Environmental Awareness Week 2025 from June 1 to 8, with a series of impactful events aimed at generating national support for ocean and environmental protection.

This year’s activities, organised by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), will focus on plastic pollution under the theme ‘Turning the Tide: Combatting Plastic Pollution for Ocean Resilience’.

“This year’s focus on plastic pollution reflects one of the most pressing environmental threats to our marine life and coastal communities, said NEPA’s Public Relations Officer, Shahri Miller.

Activities kick off on Sunday, June 1 with a church service at Bethel Baptist Church in Kingston, which will unite Jamaicans in worship around environmental stewardship.

“National Environmental Awareness Week reminds us that protecting the environment is not just the job of a few; it’s a national mission,” Miss Miller said.

Three key events are being spotlighted for public participation and national engagement.

The first is an Environmental Symposium at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston on Thursday, June 5, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Timed to coincide with World Environment Day under the theme ‘Ending Plastic Pollution’, this event will bring together policymakers, environmental leaders, private-sector stakeholders and the public to strengthen medium to long-term strategies for environmental protection and sustainable development in Jamaica.

“This symposium is where commitments to real, actionable change will be made, and it is our aim to chart a course for a cleaner, more resilient Jamaica,” Miss Miller told JIS News.

On Friday, June 6, NEPA, along with other key stakeholders, will journey to Gallows Point in Port Royal for a coastal clean-up of one of Jamaica’s most ecologically sensitive areas.

Simultaneously, high-school students will be treated to an educational boat tour of the surrounding protected mangroves, giving them a first-hand view of marine biodiversity and climate adaptation in action.

“Mangroves are vital to coastal resilience. They act as natural buffers against storm surges and are breeding grounds for marine life,” said Ms. Miller, who noted that “by cleaning up and educating our youth through this initiative, we’re planting seeds for long-term environmental consciousness”.

Activities will end with a 3K Run/Walk at the Hope Botanical Gardens on Sunday, June 8, which is also World Oceans Day.

NEPA is inviting Jamaicans from all walks of life to come out at 7:00 a.m. to run or walk for a cause that matters.

Funds raised from the event will directly support NEPA’s ongoing conservation programmes. This year, the focus will be on Jamaica’s endemic tree ferns and the endangered American crocodile.

“By taking part in the 3K, you’re not just getting active but you’re contributing to the survival of species that are unique to our island. Every step you take brings us closer to a sustainable future,” the NEPA Public Relations Officer said.

National Environmental Awareness Week 2025 is more than a series of events. It’s a national call to act decisively against plastic pollution, engage the youth, and build a culture of sustainability across all sectors.

Members of the public, community groups, schools, and the media are encouraged to take part, spread the word, and help turn the tide, one action at a time.

For more information on how to get involved or participate in the week of activities, persons may visit the NEPA website at www.nepa.gov.jm.