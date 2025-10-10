National Debaters’ Week to Be Observed From October 12 to 18

Jamaica will observe its third annual National Debaters’ Week (NDW) from October 12 to 18, under the theme ‘Elevating Substance Over Sound’.

The week-long initiative, established by proclamation from Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, is dedicated to fostering a culture of critical thinking and eloquent expression. Founder and Executive Director of the Jamaica Association for Debating and Empowerment (JADE), Germaine Barrett, said the aim is to highlight the importance of debate and dialogue in building a progressive and inclusive society, promoting thoughtful discourse, youth empowerment and national development through debate. More than 10,000 persons are expected to participate in activities across the island for the Week. The observance will commence with a National Church Service on Sunday, October 12, at the Ocho Rios Methodist Church, at 85 Main Street in St. Ann. According to Mr. Barrett, this special church service will reflect on the moral and spiritual value of purposeful speech, the power of words to heal and inspire, and the role of ethical communication in shaping a just society. The Week will feature a series of debate competitions, grouped into three zones – October 13-15, Zones A, B and C Debate Invitationals will be hosted at three venues across the island. Zone A will be hosted at Wolmer’s Boys’ School in Kingston; Zone B at York Castle High School in Brown’s Town, St. Ann; and Zone C, at Knox College in Spaldings, Clarendon. These single-day events will bring together secondary and tertiary debate teams for spirited British Parliamentary-style competitions.

“The invitationals will serve as immersive learning experiences, promoting civic awareness, persuasive communication, and intellectual engagement among Jamaica’s youth,” Mr. Barrett told JIS News in an interview.

On Thursday, October 16, the National Debate Leadership Summit will be held at Mary Seacole Hall, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona. The summit will bring together coaches, organisers, and student leaders for a symposium focused on leadership and capacity-building.

Through workshops and discussions, participants will be equipped with tools to enhance the administration, impact, and sustainability of debating in Jamaica. The week will culminate with the JADE Peppa Pot and Pageant on Saturday, October 18 at the Edna Marley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, 1 Arthur Wint Drive, Kingston 5. Mr. Barrett explained that this cultural showcase will highlight the creativity and expressive talents of Jamaican debaters through dub poetry, monologues, dramatisations, and musical performances.

The Mr. and Ms. JADE Pageant will celebrate the excellence, poise, and brilliance of Jamaica’s debating community, with winners serving as JADE ambassadors for the year.

For further information, persons may call 876-781-0630 or send email to germaine@myjade.org.