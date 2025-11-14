National Days of Prayer to Be Held on Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16

The Jamaica Umbrella Groups of Churches (JUGC) will spearhead relief efforts and the observance of National Days of Prayer as Jamaica continues to recover from the effects of Hurricane Melissa.

The JUGC forms part of the National Religious and Faith-based Hurricane Task Force established by the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

President of the Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) and executive member of the JUGC, Bishop Christine Gooden-Benguche, said a central hub has been established, with two warehouses secured to receive and distribute essential goods across the island.

“We have distribution sites that are available through the churches with persons who can man these sites – the two warehouses, one located in Portmore and the other at Twickenham Park in Spanish Town – and whatever we have received, we have distributed,” Bishop Gooden-Benguche said.

“We are awaiting the [further] receipt of goods, whether food items, water or materials, because we have the space to be able to deal with this, and what we have gotten through the donor agencies from our respective churches, we have been distributing across the island,” She added.

Bishop Gooden-Benguche further shared that she has personally visited several affected parishes, including Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth, and Trelawny, with plans to continue outreach in these areas in the coming days.

The initiative works in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).

Following a meeting between the JUGC and the Ministry, Saturday, November 15, and Sunday, November 16 were designated National Days of Prayer.

Bishop Gooden-Benguche also strengthened the call for all denominations and communities to unite in prayer and reflection during this critical time.

“We are being called to a time of lament, repentance, and confession, because we have recognised that even amidst devastation, there is hope,” Bishop Gooden-Benguche emphasised.

She noted that many churches have suffered severe damage, with some completely demolished.

“All our denominations have been affected in one way or the other. Churches have been totally demolished, two-thirds demolished or partially demolished, and we believe that this is the time for the church to come together in unity. This is not a time for divisiveness. This is also a time for us to reflect on where we are as church,” she said.

“Church is not a building, church is people. So, wherever our congregations gather, this weekend on Saturday the 15th and on Sunday the 16th, we are asking us to set aside the time to engage in this prayer,” Bishop Gooden-Benguche added.

The JUGC has seven umbrella groups: the Jamaica Council of Churches, the Jamaica Association of Full Gospel Churches, the Jamaica Pentecostal Union (Apostolic), the Independent Churches of Jamaica, the Jamaica Evangelical Alliance, the Jamaica Union of Seventh-day Adventists, and the Church of God in Jamaica.