National Child Month Committee Youth Forum (PHOTOS)

Photo: RUDRANATH FRASER

Chairperson of the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), Nicole Patrick-Shaw (right), listens to a point from JN Ambassador, Bradwell McLeod (left), during Friday’s (Nov. 1) NCMC Youth Forum at the Caenwood Centre in Kingston. Sharing in the conversation are Jamaica College student, Lejoux Choung (second left) and Director of the African Caribbean Institute of Jamaica, Dr. Kirt Henry.