National Honour & Award – October 2024

National Child Month Committee Youth Forum (PHOTOS)

November 2, 2024
2019/20 State of the Nation Debate
Photo: RUDRANATH FRASER
Chairperson of the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), Nicole Patrick-Shaw (right), listens to a point from JN Ambassador, Bradwell McLeod (left), during Friday’s (Nov. 1) NCMC Youth Forum at the Caenwood Centre in Kingston. Sharing in the conversation are Jamaica College student, Lejoux Choung (second left) and Director of the African Caribbean Institute of Jamaica, Dr. Kirt Henry.

The Full Story

Chairperson of the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), Nicole Patrick-Shaw (right), looks on as NCMC Patron, Douglas Orane (left) and Director of the African Caribbean Institute of Jamaica, Dr. Kirt Henry, exchange greetings, during Friday’s (Nov.1) NCMC Youth Forum at the Caenwood Centre in Kingston.

 

Denbigh High School students (from left) Shari-Jo Turner, Domanique Bartley and Trayolee Bryan, participate in Friday’s (Nov. 1) Youth Forum hosted by the National Child Month Committee (NCMC) at the Caenwood Centre in Kingston.

 

