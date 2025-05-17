National Child Month Committee Observes National Children’s Day at St. William Grant Park (PHOTOS) May 17, 2025 Listen 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate Share Photo: MARK BELLChairperson Emerita of the National Child Month Committee, Dr. Pauline Mullings (right), engages in conversation with student Royheem Reid (left), parent Ruth Doniel (center), and St. Joseph’s Infant School student, De’Andra Hall. They were at a National Children’s Day event held at the St. William Grant Park in Downtown, Kingston on Friday (May 16). The Full Story Chairperson Emerita of the National Child Month Committee, Dr. Pauline Mullings (right), interacts with St. Joseph’s Infant School student De’Andra Hall (left) during a National Children’s Day event held at St. William Grant Park in Downtown, Kingston on Friday (May 16). Kingston College student, Sadino Richards (left) receives a Child Month sticker on his notebook from National Child Month Committee volunteer, Grace Devonish during a National Children’s Day activity held on Friday (May 16) at the St. William Grant Park in Downtown, Kingston.