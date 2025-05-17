| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
National Child Month Committee Observes Children’s Day in St. Thomas

By: NYOKA LINTON, May 17, 2025
Member of the National Child Month Committee, Carlene Dolley (left) as well as volunteers Jacquline Neil, and Dorret Mullings (right), prepare packages for distribution in Morant Bay, St. Thomas, on May 16, as part of children's day activities in the parish.
Chair of the National Child Month Committee, Nicole Patrick Shaw (left), distributes tokens and stickers to students from the St. Thomas Hill View Kinder-Prep School, as part of children's day activities on May 16, in Morant Bay.
A volunteer from the National Child Month Committee distributes tokens and stickers to schoolboys at the Lyssons Taxi Stand in Morant Bay, St. Thomas on Friday (May 16).

The Full Story

The streets of Morant Bay, St. Thomas came alive on Friday (May 16) as the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), in partnership various stakeholders, observed National Children’s Day.

The activities included offering words of affirmation, greeting school children and distributing tokens to celebrate and uplift Jamaica’s youngest citizens.

“This day is just as special as Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. It’s a day to honour and celebrate our children, to boost their self-worth and self-esteem, especially in today’s challenging climate. We want our children to know that they are our focus and that they are truly loved by us as adults,” Chair of the NCMC, Nicole Patrick Shaw said.

Volunteers wore bright sunshine yellow—the official colour symbolizing children, and distributed armbands bearing the inscription ‘National Children’s Day’ in yellow and blue, the colours of the NCMC.

Children’s day activities were also held in Kingston, St. Andrew, Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth, and St. Ann, where NCMC committee members and volunteers handed out motivational stickers, armbands, snacks, water, juice, and fresh bananas.

Established in 1953 by the wife of the Governor-General, the National Child Month Committee was originally tasked with developing a theme and activities for Child Month each May.

Over the years, its mission has expanded to include year-round child empowerment, recognizing that building self-esteem, promoting mental wellness, and encouraging civic mindedness, must be a continuous effort.

For Child Month 2025, the Committee has coordinated a calendar of activities, including an Adolescents and Mental Awareness Day, Care Package Day, National Day of Prayer, and Children’s Day celebrations.

Beyond the month of May, the NCMC also marks Youth Month in November with academic awards and forums, that amplify the voices of young people and celebrate their resilience, particularly those who have triumphed over adversity.

“All our work centres on the belief that children have rights and a voice. We want to raise children who are not only resilient, but also civic-minded and empathetic. That means focusing on self-worth, mental health, and a strong sense of purpose,” Mrs Patrick Shaw stated.

“Whatever resources we have, we pour them back into our children. They are our present, and our future,” she added.

Child Month involves partnership from the Ministry of Education, Skills and Youth, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), and several non-governmental organisations and community groups.

Last Updated: May 17, 2025