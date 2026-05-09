National Chest Hospital Blood Collection Centre to be Refurbished

The National Chest Hospital Blood Collection Centre in Kingston is to undergo major upgrading, following the signing of a $15-million contract between the Ministry of Health and Wellness and Skymar Building Construction and Maintenance Limited.

The contract was signed at the facility on May 8. The project forms part of efforts by the Ministry to strengthen Jamaica’s blood-collection network and improve access to safe and reliable blood supplies across the island.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Krystal Lee, said the initiative is being spearheaded through the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) to expand the country’s voluntary blood donor programme.

She noted that the refurbishment of the centre signals “renewed energy and targeted focus” around the National Blood Collection Programme.

The State Minister emphasised the importance of shifting Jamaica’s blood donation culture away from replacement donations towards voluntary and repeat donations.

She said repeat donors are encouraged to give blood at least twice annually, with eligible persons being able to donate up to four times per year. According to Miss Lee, repeat donations are critical to building a safe and sustainable national blood supply.

She pointed out that Jamaica remains in constant need of blood and blood products, especially for surgeries, trauma care, and childbirth complications.

“Each pint can actually save up to three lives,” she said, while reminding Jamaicans that every donation is a precious and life-saving gift.

National blood reserves currently stand at only 50 per cent of the country’s actual demand, with between 35,000 and 40,000 units collected annually.

Miss Lee further noted that the target for blood collection is now being reassessed because of increasing demand arising from high trauma cases, including injuries from violence and road traffic accidents.

She highlighted that the National Chest Hospital blood collection site is one of the country’s major blood collection hubs and has been operational for more than 20 years, having opened in 2007 as the first location to offer Saturday blood-collection services.

The facility currently collects approximately 8,000 units of blood annually, accounting for about 22 per cent of Jamaica’s total blood supply.

Under the scope of work to be undertaken by Skymar Building Construction and Maintenance Limited, the centre will receive major structural, environmental, and operational upgrades designed to improve overall efficiency and performance.

The refurbishment project will include general repairs, roof rehabilitation, painting works, air-conditioning installation, and utility upgrades. The Ministry said these improvements are intended to modernise the facility, enhance operational efficiency, and provide greater comfort for donors and staff, while strengthening the centre’s ability to support safe and reliable healthcare operations.

Meanwhile, Miss Lee disclosed that the NBTS is re-evaluating its donor recruitment process and moving to establish a ‘Life Savers Club’, aimed at recognising frequent voluntary donors and encouraging them to serve as ambassadors for blood donation.

She also announced plans to establish three additional blood-collection centres within the next two months, ahead of activities to observe World Blood Donor Day in June, as the Ministry intensifies efforts to boost voluntary blood donations across Jamaica.