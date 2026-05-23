National Broadband Network, New Subsea Cable to Strengthen Connectivity

Jamaica is pursuing two major initiatives that will dramatically strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure and improve connectivity across the island.

The National Broadband Network and new subsea cable were highlighted by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Hon. Ambassador Audrey Marks.

“The goal is simple, to give every Jamaican better internet access at more affordable prices, so that whether someone lives in Kingston or a remote community, they can learn, work, build a business, and turn great ideas into real opportunities that can uplift their family, transform Jamaica, and compete on the world stage,” Ambassador Marks stated.

She was making her contribution to the 2026/2027 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 20.

Ambassador Marks noted that the National Broadband Network represents a transformative national investment.

“[The network] is expected to connect up to 2,768 government locations, including schools, while expanding high-speed broadband access to approximately 490,000 homes across Jamaica, including 140,000 in underserved communities,” she detailed.

The Minister noted, further, that the initiative will significantly strengthen digital inclusion, expand access to opportunity, and help bridge Jamaica’s connectivity divide.

Meanwhile, she noted that the Government has recently signed with Trans Americas Fiber System for a new subsea cable into Jamaica.

Ambassador Marks said the new subsea cable will dramatically increase Jamaica’s internet speed, with up to 20 terabits per second of bandwidth.