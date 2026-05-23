Nation Urged to Honour Memory of Eventide Home Fire Victims

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has urged Jamaicans to honour the memory of the Eventide Home Fire victims while working to strengthen systems of care for vulnerable citizens.

He was speaking during a ceremony held at the Eventide Home Monument in National Heroes Circle, Kingston, as the nation observed the National Day of Remembrance Floral Tribute on Wednesday (May 20), where Government officials, residents of care facilities, and members of the public gathered to honour those who perished in the 1986 tragedy.

Mr. McKenzie also welcomed residents of the Vineyard Town and Denham Town Golden Age Homes, along with survivors of the Eventide Home Fire who now reside at the Vineyard Town facility.

“This occasion has been long in the making,” he remarked, noting that May 20 has now been officially designated as the National Day of Remembrance for the Eventide Home Fire victims.

Minister McKenzie described the fire as one of the most devastating human tragedies in Jamaica’s history, recalling that it occurred in the early hours of May 20, 1986, and claimed the lives of an estimated 157 women after three female wards were destroyed.

“This disaster started at approximately one o’clock on the morning of May 20, 1986, exactly 46 years ago, at a time when communications technology was nowhere near or as rapid and widespread as it is now,” he said.

The Minister noted that the tragedy attracted international attention, with coverage appearing in major global publications, emphasising that investigations into the fire’s origin remain inconclusive.

“To this day, [despite extensive] investigations, the fire is classified as being of unknown origin,” he stated.

Mr. McKenzie underscored that the conditions of care at the time revealed major systemic gaps in the treatment of vulnerable populations, particularly within institutional settings where mental health patients and indigent residents were neither adequately separated nor sufficiently supported.

He contrasted the challenges of the past with current reforms, highlighting improved care systems and targeted support structures designed to meet the needs of different vulnerable groups.

“Since 2016, this Administration has set up a system that separates care. We treat mental health on one hand, and we treat our indigent population on the other hand,” the Minister said.

Mr. McKenzie noted that the tragedy became a catalyst for major reforms, including the establishment of the Vineyard Town and Denham Town Golden Age Homes, which reshaped Jamaica’s approach to institutional care.

“The phoenix arose from the ashes of the Eventide Home. It represents a new era in care and protection of our most vulnerable citizens,” he said.

The Minister further noted that sustained government investment has strengthened the national care system, with Golden Age Homes now housing hundreds of residents, including survivors of the Eventide Home Fire.

“Over 460 residents are currently housed in the facilities, including 20 former residents of the Eventide Home – and that is a tremendous accomplishment,” he said.

Minister McKenzie emphasised that the observance serves three key national purposes: honouring the victims, educating younger generations about the tragedy, and reinforcing the country’s commitment to strengthening social care systems.

He added that the Government remains committed to protecting vulnerable Jamaicans, noting that since 2016, more than $46 billion has been invested to strengthen care services.

Mr. McKenzie urged citizens to ensure that the lessons of the tragedy are never forgotten, calling for continued vigilance in safeguarding the nation’s most vulnerable populations.