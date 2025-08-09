Naseberry Villa Residents Get Land Title

Residents of Naseberry Villa in St. Catherine are now proud landowners, having received certificates of title for property that they have occupied for several years, from the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ).

Speaking at the handover ceremony held recently, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the titling effort carries social and economic weight.

“Today we gather to mark an important step towards the life of this community, a moment that symbolizes not only the transfer of land, but the transfer of dignity, opportunity and security to the people of Naseberry Villa,” Dr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister noted that land ownership plays a pivotal role in breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty.

“Land is an important endowment that breaks the generation of poverty that follow us,” he stated.

Dr. Holness explained that through Systematic Land Registration, government agencies are actively surveying lands, resolving disputes, and creating adjudication committees to fast-track the issuance of titles.

He also informed that the HAJ has completed surveys for the majority of lots in Naseberry Villa, but title delivery has been delayed in some cases due to outstanding payments, overlapping claims, and difficulty locating beneficiaries.

To help overcome these challenges, Dr. Holness announced a policy, offering conditional waivers for qualifying residents.

“Balances of $150,000 or less that are outstanding, the HAJ will grant an amnesty, and we will dispose of that amount and give you your title,” he said.

Efforts are also underway to locate absentee landowners, many of whom may have migrated or lost contact with local authorities.

Dr. Holness also directed the HAJ to explore creative outreach methods, including social media and overseas publications, to help reconnect individuals with their titles.

“We are ensuring that we give you your titles as quickly as we can,” he stated.

For his part, Minister of Health and Wellness and Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, praised the residents for honouring their obligations and urged continued collaboration.

He also encouraged the residents to engage actively with their community groups and strengthen local governance.

“Discipline is important for development… You do it better when you’re together,” he added.