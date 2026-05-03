NaRRA to Drive Real Estate Investment – Minister Montague

The National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) will fundamentally transform Jamaica’s real estate and investment landscape, driving development activity and expanding opportunities across the sector, says Minister without Portfolio, Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, Hon. Robert Montague.

He said it will provide a major shift in how development is approached in Jamaica, particularly in relation to large-scale infrastructure and real estate projects, while also addressing longstanding inefficiencies in the approvals process.

Mr. Montague, who has responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, was addressing the recent Official Signing Ceremony for the Real Estate Training Institute (RETI) and Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) Institute Partnership at the ROK Hotel in Kingston.

Legislation to establish NaRRA was approved in the House of Representatives on April 29.

Minister Montague explained that the Authority will not only support reconstruction but will fundamentally change how infrastructure is designed and delivered, with a focus on resilience, strategic planning and long-term value creation, factors that are critical to sustained real estate development.

“It is not only to build back after a disaster…it is to build resilience. It’s not to replace the drain that used to be, it is not to repair the road that is. It is to move that road from the coastline inland and make it better, stronger, wider, and more resilient so that we can withstand more disasters because they are going to come,” he pointed out.

The Minister noted that NaRRA will streamline the development approvals process by introducing timelines to improve efficiency and reduce delays in project implementation.

“All key commenting agencies will remain involved in the process such as the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Ministry of Health and Wellness, Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB).

“The only difference is we will have a timeline as to when they are to respond. So that what we are trying to do is to shorten the pre-investment timelines and to get the projects out there in ground, not only to have it shovel ready, but to have it implemented,” he said.

Minister Montague argued that uncertainty in approvals and weak coordination have often discouraged investment, particularly in large-scale developments, but indicated that the new system will provide greater clarity and predictability for developers and financiers.

The improved infrastructure delivery under NaRRA is expected to unlock significant tracts of land for development, particularly in areas linked to major road networks and expansion corridors, thereby increasing opportunities across residential, tourism and commercial real estate markets.

“So, when those areas are now opened up, real estate professionals who are certified by CCIM will now see the trends and see the potential. And when more and more hotels, villas, apartments for Airbnb are built, they have to be sold and resold and this is where real estate comes back in to play a vital role,” he pointed out.

“So, we believe that NaRRA, when it begins to implement the projects, we will see real estate development in Jamaica going on steroids,” Mr. Montague said.

He underscored that the broader impact of NaRRA will extend beyond real estate, generating employment, increasing economic activity and boosting government revenues through expanded development.

“NaRRA means more projects, more business for you, more employment for the ordinary Jamaican, and more opportunities for all of us. It will mean more economic growth,” the Minister added.